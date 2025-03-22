Summary Simple reformatting or physical destruction of devices may not be enough to erase data thoroughly.

ShredOS securely wipes storage devices to destroy data, helping prevent privacy breaches, identity theft, or financial harm.

ShredOS is based on Linux, and runs from a USB stick that can be created from Linux or Windows.

Selling, gifting, or throwing out your PC? You need to wipe it first. Not doing so risks someone getting to the data on it and potentially using it to gain access to your online banking accounts, or just to snoop on your private photos.

What Is ShredOS?

The ShredOS disk eraser is a tool for securely wiping storage devices. It's necessary because just deleting files and emptying the Recycle Bin, or re-formatting your hard drive, isn't enough to completely destroy data. File recovery tools can still read that "deleted" data, as while the reference to it was removed from your file system, the actual data is still often readable on the physical storage medium. This could include logins to your social media, bank accounts, and other sensitive private info that could be used for identity theft, scams, or even blackmail.

You don't even need to be a forensics expert to use these tools. It's not uncommon for curious dumpster-divers to use them to see what on computers, phones, and tablets that their former owners thought had been safely disposed of.

ShredOS solves this by repeatedly writing data to the storage device, so that any previous data is overwritten. It does this multiple times, with random data, patterns, or just by writing zeros to the disk, with each additional pass increasing the chance that what was once stored is completely unreadable.

Why Not Just Physically Destroy Old Devices?

Unless you know what you're doing, physically destroying a device may not be enough, as you might not destroy the right part (leaving the data readable).

You may also want the device to still be usable so you can re-sell or gift it and save it from becoming part of the growing e-waste problem.

How to Securely Wipe a PC Using ShredOS

ShredOS runs on Linux under the hood and boots from a USB stick, as you cannot wipe your device's hard drive if you are booting from it. It can be used to wipe a PC that runs any operating system (including all versions of Windows and Linux).

Following any steps past this point will permanently, irreversibly, for-all-time-everywhere-in-the-universe delete, destroy, erase, and obliterate all the data on the storage devices you use ShredOS to wipe. Back up your important data (to two different places) and make sure when you're choosing which disk to wipe, you choose the right one (and are very certain about it). Ideally, don't even boot ShredOS on a device you don't want to wipe—accidents happen!

To get started, read the warning above again. Then, download the latest vanilla release of ShredOS from its GitHub repository, choosing either 32-bit or 64-bit depending on your device. If you're not sure which, see our guide to checking your architecture.

Next, you need to write ShredOS to a USB stick. Make sure you choose a USB stick that is at least 1GB in size, and that you're happy to sacrifice to the task, as all data on it will be wiped. To prepare the USB stick on Windows, you can use Rufus, which includes a download link and up-to-date instructions on their