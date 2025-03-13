The first season of The Last of Us was not only a fantastic video game adaption, it was also one of the best shows of 2023. With the second season arriving on April 13, 2025, there isn't long to wait to see where Joel and Ellie's adventures lead.

If you want something equally great to watch in the meantime, or between the weekly episode releases, I've rounded up the best shows for fans of The Last of Us.

5 Fallout

Release Year 2024 - present Seasons 1 Episodes 8 Status Ongoing

Fallout is another show born from a video game series, though no familiarity with the source material is needed. While I've dabbled with the Fallout games, I have never really got into them, but I found the TV show utterly compelling—it's funny, well acted, and has high production values.

Set on an Earth reshaped by nuclear bombs, some survivors live seemingly good lives in underground bunkers, until something forces the naive Lucy (Ella Purnell) to come above ground and confront the chaos waiting for her.

Amazon Prime Video If you want another post-apocalyptic story like The Last of Us, except this time with a twisted sense of humor, Fallout is the show for you. Stream Fallout on Amazon Prime Video

4 Game of Thrones

Release Year 2011 - 2019 Seasons 8 Episodes 73 Status Ended

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in The Last of Us as Joel and Ellie; they also appeared years prior in Game of Thrones, though they never shared any scenes.

Based on a series of fantasy books, Game of Thrones is an expansive, bloody, and complex show about many families competing for a single throne. While it arguably didn't stick the landing, it's still thoroughly enjoyable overall.

Max Game of Thrones is not only as dramatic as The Last of Us, it also features the show's lead actors (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) within the ensemble cast. Stream Game of Thrones on Max

3 Narcos

Release Year 2015 - 2017 Seasons 3 Episodes 30 Status Ended

Narcos is a crime drama that, for the first two seasons, is based on the true story of the notorious Pablo Escobar, leader of the Medellín Cartel in Colombia. It's stylish and engrossing, with an intense central performance from Wagner Moura.

He's joined by a great cast, not least The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal as DEA agent Javier Peña. Though Game of Thrones was Pascal's breakout TV role, it's really in Narcos that he gets to shine.

Netflix The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal also leads in Narcos, giving another excellent performance in this equally gripping show. Stream Narcos on Netflix

2 Chernobyl

Release Year 2019 Seasons 1 Episodes 5 Status Ended (limited series)

One of the best shows to watch on Max is Chernobyl, created and written by Craig Mazin, one of the creative forces behind The Last of Us. It's about the nuclear plant disaster of 1986 and those who risked their lives in the aftermath.

It makes for tough and powerful viewing, and it's something that will stay with you long past its five episodes.

Max When you watch the stunning Chernobyl, it's easy to see why HBO trusted Craig Mazin with The Last of Us. Stream Chernobyl on Max

1 The Walking Dead

Release Year 2010 - 2022 Seasons 11 Episodes 177 Status Ended

The Walking Dead is the definitive zombie TV show. If you felt The Last of Us didn't scratch your zombie itch enough, you're well catered for here, though really it's the human dynamics and moral quandaries that are the most interesting.

With the fantastic Andrew Lincoln as sheriff Rick Grimes, supported by a talented cast, it shows the trials and tribulations of survivors in a ravished world. Though the quality dips in the later seasons, I think it's worth sticking with, and there are plenty of spin-off shows (some with new seasons to come) to keep you busy.

Netflix If you enjoyed the combination of zombie horror and human drama in The Last of Us, then you'll love The Walking Dead. Stream The Walking Dead on Netflix

It's unlikely that you will be able to binge all these TV shows before The Last of Us season two arrives, so pick the one which appeals to you the most and save the rest... maybe to fill the gap between season two and three!