The second season of Severance was a thrilling ride, unveiling more about the twisted workings of Lumon. While we patiently wait for the third season, you might be wondering what you're going to fill the TV gap with.

Have no fear—this list of excellent shows is here to help. Severance is unique, but these shows will scratch that itch until the time comes for Mark S. and his colleagues to return.

6 Devs

Release Year 2020 Seasons 1 Episodes 8 Status Ended (limited series)

Devs was created by Alex Garland, who you may know as the writer of 28 Days Later and the director of Ex Machina. In the show, software engineer Lily (Sonoya Mizuno) investigates her boyfriend's sudden disappearance after he starts a new job at a strange tech firm led by Nick Offerman's CEO Forest.

While it doesn't have the dark humor of Severance, it's an unsettling slow burn that will make you think. Plus it's a limited series, so it tells a complete story, though you may not find the ending entirely satisfactory.

Hulu Devs is creepy and intriguing, with a strong atmosphere and soundtrack. Stream Devs on Hulu

5 Mr. Robot

Release Year 2015 - 2019 Seasons 4 Episodes 45 Status Ended

You may know Rami Malek for portraying Freddie Mercury or a Bond villain, but he rose to prominence in Mr. Robot as reclusive hacker Elliot. The sinister corporation of this show isn't Lumon, but rather E Corp, and Elliot plans to use his computer skills to take them down.

Mr. Robot makes for tense viewing and deals with some sensitive topics, but it does so effectively. It's stylishly presented and, unlike most movies or shows involving computers, strives to portray technology and hacking accurately.

Amazon Prime Video Mr. Robot is a show that demands your full attention, but it's well worth your time. Stream Mr. Robot on Amazon Prime Video

4 Westworld

Release Year 2016 - 2022 Seasons 4 Episodes 36 Status Ended

In Westworld, humans can visit an expansive and realistic amusement park based on the Wild West. The park is inhabited by lifelike androids, on hand to help the guests fulfill their fantasies, who are programmed to not harm humans and periodically have their memories reset.

Like Severance, Westworld plays with the idea of self. While the first season is the best, in part thanks to the excitement of uncovering the world and its characters, it's a gripping and twisty show throughout.