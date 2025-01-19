Summary ProRAW captures raw photos on iPhone, preserving sensor data for enhanced editing flexibility.

The benefits of shooting in ProRAW include greater dynamic range, white balance adjustment, and higher quality images.

ProRAW images also have downsides like massive image sizes and less impressive results before editing.

Apple introduced the ability to capture ProRAW photos on the iPhone 12, and it's been a feature of every model since. So what does it do, should you be using it, and how can you get the most out of it?

What is Apple's ProRAW?

ProRAW is Apple's take on capturing raw photos on your iPhone. The "Pro" moniker is just Apple marketing, really. The mode captures a true RAW DNG file using your iPhone's camera sensor.

Typically, a standard HEIF or JPEG photo will only capture some of the sensor information. It'll snap the picture, and then get rid of anything it deems unnecessary to save space.

This makes editing a JPEG or HEIF photo in a post-production workflow harder since you have less data to work with. Capturing in RAW leaves all the raw sensor data in place (hence why it's called RAW), so you have more flexibility to edit after the fact.

The Benefits of Shooting in ProRAW

Capturing a ProRAW image has a lot of benefits. For starters, you're getting a full, true, unedited sensor readout from your phone.

Standard JPEG or HEIF captures apply post-processing the image right out of the gate. For these images, the sensor readout is read by the phone when you click the shutter and Apple's built-in logic will apply what it thinks are the necessary edits to make it a "good" image. Then, all extra data is tossed.

With a ProRAW image, the raw sensor readout is retained. This means that you'll have greater dynamic range, greater editing abilities, and a higher-quality image from the start. ProRAW captures a digital negative (DNG) image, which means it can be edited in any professional-grade photo editing software.

One of the biggest benefits of capturing in ProRAW is being able to edit the white balance after the fact. Yes, if your phone somehow manages to mess up the white balance during capture, you can simply change it in editing with a ProRAW photo. This alone is one of the biggest reasons to capture ProRAW instead of standard JPEG or HEIF.