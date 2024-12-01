Key Takeaways Typing www in URLs is no longer necessary.

in URLs is no longer necessary. Encryption (HTTPS), server configuration, and DNS integrity are more important for security than typing www.

Typing “www” before a website address feels like second nature to many internet users, yet some still believe leaving it out might lead to security issues. This idea is rooted in an outdated myth. Let’s explore why this belief holds no weight today.

What Happens When You Type a URL?

When you type a URL, the browser gets in touch with a Domain Name System (DNS) server to translate the human-readable domain into a numerical IP address. That IP address leads to a server where the website resides.

Whether you include "www" or not, the DNS and the server decide how to handle the request. Most websites treat both variations similarly, but this behavior depends on the server's configuration. The presence or absence of “www” does not expose you to additional risk.

Decades ago, the internet was a patchwork of services like email, file transfer, and news servers, all with their subdomains. “www” served as a subdomain to identify web servers specifically. Typing “www” was a clear signal: “Take me to the web server.”

Over time, as the World Wide Web became the dominant use of the internet, many servers began treating bare domains (like example.com) as aliases for their “www” counterparts. This practice made browsing simpler but didn’t make “www” obsolete.

Today, some websites forgo “www” altogether. Others use it as a CNAME—a canonical name record in DNS—to point back to the main domain, or even an A record which points directly to an IP address. In all cases, the browsing experience remains seamless, especially when using a modern browser. You might see subdomains like "blog.example.com" or "shop.example.com", but those are deliberate choices for specific purposes, not security measures.

Are You More Secure When Typing "www"?

If a hacker compromises a website’s DNS settings or takes control of its server, both “www.example.com” and “example.com” will be equally affected. Similarly, threats like man-in-the-middle attacks on unsecured networks don’t discriminate based on the presence of “www.”

Security meausres that are important for domains include encryption and correct server configuration and integrity, not whether "www" is used. What does matter is the protocol—HTTP versus HTTPS. The “s” in HTTPS signifies a secure, encrypted connection. This ensures that even if someone intercepts your data, it remains unreadable. In other words, HTTPS ensures data exchanged between your browser and the website remains private and untampered with. Without it, sensitive information—passwords, and credit card details—could be intercepted by hackers.

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Modern browsers now default to HTTPS whenever possible, reducing the need to type HTTPs explicitly. It’s important to note that smaller or less secure websites may not support this rule, so look for the padlock icon in the address bar as a quick check.

HTTPS doesn’t shield you from everything and doesn’t guarantee that a website is legitimate.

If a website’s server or DNS provider is compromised, a hacker could redirect visitors to a malicious page, HTTPS or not. That’s why checking for the padlock alone isn’t foolproof. Stay cautious about unexpected behavior, like pop-ups telling you that you have a virus, or demanding you install something. Social engineering threats, like phishing campaigns, often mimic familiar websites with similar domain names, complete with HTTPS, to make the website appear legitimate. Knowing how to spot inconsistencies, such as slightly misspelled URLs, is as critical as relying on encrypted connections, but there are other signs.

Typing “www” in a URL today is more about habit or nostalgia than necessity. As long as the website is legitimate and uses HTTPS, you’re on solid ground—whether you type www or not. Just make sure you use a modern browser, ensure it is updated, and remain vigilant, particularly with the rise of online scams.