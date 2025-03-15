You're probably not buying a new monitor often. It's one of those components that will follow you from one computer to the next, but at some point you'll want to upgrade and benefit from the great new screen technology that's on offer.

The problem is that if you are buying a new monitor and you make a few mistakes when picking the right model for you, then you may be stuck looking at those mistakes for years. So before you click that "buy" button, consider these oft-overlooked factors.

8 Buying Too Big

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

There's a common idea, and not just when it comes to monitors, that bigger means better. The problem is that display size is a major factor that affects image quality and how comfortably you can use your computer. For example, I use a 34-inch 1440p ultrawide desktop monitor, and I sit about two feet away from it. This monitor is perfect for my job, because I always need two browser windows split across the desktop, and an ultrawide like this is more elegant than a dual monitor setup. At least in my opinion.

However, when gaming on this monitor I have to sit a little farther back, because I can't keep the entire screen in view while playing. The use case for work and gaming are different. If I was purely gaming, I'd probably rather opt for a 27-inch monitor, and eSports players often like the 24-inch size as the sweetspot for making them as competitive as possible.

The point is that you should carefully consider what the right size screen is for your needs, and you can usually get a smaller screen with better image quality and features for the same price as a larger model with more mediocre specs.

7 Too High a Resolution

This is related to screen size, but getting screens that have a too-high resolution can also be a significant mistake. For example, the pixel density on a 24-inch 1080p screen looks just fine, and isn't far off a 1440p 27-inch screen with 92PPI versus 109PPI. While you can definitely see a sharpness increase at any monitor size as the resolution goes up, it's debatable whether this is useful or not.

On smaller screens, higher resolutions require scaling of the user interface elements on the screen, so you're not really winning any screen real estate, and if you play video games any increase in screen resolution requires more rendering horsepower, or reliance on upscaling technology. Resolution is just one factor in how sharp the image looks (your distance from the screen and its size are the others), but don't assume that adding more pixels is always better.

6 Picking the Wrong Panel Type

There are various technologies in flat panel displays and they have significantly different pros and cons. The cream of the crop is currently OLED technology, but these are extremely expensive monitors and are often not nearly as bright as other types of screens. VA screens offer great contrast and black levels, but not the best color accuracy and viewing angles. IPS panels offer the best colors and viewing angles, but don't have the best refresh rates and can suffer from IPS "glow".

TN panels should not be bought by anyone for any reason.

To muddy the waters further, backlight technologies like mini-LED can help push LCD screens to compete with OLEDs when it comes to black levels and contrast, but carry their own price premium.

I can't go through everything here, but the lesson is to become familiar with the different panel tecnologies and then deciding which drawbacks you find most acceptable.

5 Color Gamut, Accuracy, and Your Needs

Jason Fitzpatrick / How-To Geek

A monitor's color gamut is how wide a range of colors it can reproduce. This is usually expressed as a percentage of an industry-standard "color space" such as sRGB or DCI-P3. The higher the number the better, but you only need extremely wide color gamuts for professional work. Color accuracy is a measure of how closely the colors a monitor reproduces match what that color value is supposed to be. In other words, do you see the color that the creator of the content intended?

Color accuracy is measured as Delta E, and a value of less than 2 is desirable, with professional users looking for less than 1. The cut off for color accuracy difference that most people could spot by eye is 2.3.

Having very accurate and wide color reproduction increases the price of the monitor, so if these aren't important factors, you can save yourself some money and focus on other features that matter more to you.

