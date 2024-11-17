Key Takeaways Great sound quality for bone conduction, thanks to dual drivers and customizable EQ.

Comfortable nickel-titanium design for active lifestyles allows for hours of wear.

Good battery life with fast charging capability for quick top-ups.

While bone-conduction headphones generally aren't known for their audio quality, the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones manage to impress. With customizable EQ, decent audio quality, and a comfortable design, anyone with an active lifestyle may benefit from adding these to their tech arsenal.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 8 / 10 The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones offer premium sound for active lifestyles using bone conduction that delivers crystal-clear audio and a lightweight, comfortable nickel-titanium coated in smooth silicone you can wear for hours. Pros IP55 water and sweat reistant

Great audio quality

Custom EQ settings in the app

Comfortable silicone and build Cons Fit wasn't quite right for me

In noisy surroundings, sound gets muddled

Preset EQ settings are hit or miss $180 at Best Buy $180 at Amazon $180 at Shokz

Price and Availability

The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones are available to order now on Shokz's website, Amazon, and Best Buy. The headphones retail for $179.95 in each color.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Bluetooth 5.3 Play Time Up to 12 hours Waterproof? IP55 Brand Shokz Charging case included? No Microphones Dual microphones with AI noise-reduction Codecs SBC Driver size 18 x 11mm dual smart drivers Charging port USB-C Colors Silver, Black, Orange, Kipchoge Edition Bluetooth profiles Multipoint pairing for two devices at a time Charging time 1 hour Quick charge 5 minutes of charge provides up to 2.5 hours of playtime Expand

A Bone-Conduction Design Geared Toward Active Lifestyles

Cianna Garrison / How-To Geek

The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones feature a classic bone-conduction design that loops around your head. My OpenRun Pro 2 headphones came in bright orange, which had some pretty metallic detailing that made them look a bit more premium. The band fit comfortably behind my neck (and stuck out slightly, which was a slight fit issue that only bugged me with particular clothing). The soft ear loops cradled the tops of my ears, and the housing rested just outside my ears on the sides of my head. Because they had an open-ear design, I was always aware of my surroundings no matter where I was—in my office, at the gym, outside—and even listening at high volumes, I could still hear what was going on around me.

Close

Despite my issues with the headphones feeling a little loose, I wore these to the gym and for outdoor runs, and they stayed put throughout my workouts. I discovered that I would've benefited from a different size altogether. Per Shokz's advice on the OpenRun Pro 2 page, I checked the sizing guide video and determined that my fit would've been better if I had the "Mini" size, as the measurement of the back of my neck from behind one ear to the other was less than the recommended 9.25 inches or larger for the "Standard" size. (As a note to anyone ordering, measure yourself first to ensure you get the best possible fit).

Even though my fit wasn't ideal, the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones were so comfortable that I almost forgot I was wearing them. I regularly wore them during work hours and after-work workouts yet never felt the band to be constrictive or annoying.

The OpenRun Pro 2 headphones have a USB-C port (covered by a silicone cap) that rests on the right side when worn. Also, on the right side is the power button and volume buttons.

Cianna Garrison / How-To Geek

However, the position of the controls felt awkward while wearing the headphones, and the buttons weren't super pronounced. I struggled to use the onboard controls while wearing the headphones and instead relied on my phone's controls for volume and playback. I also had to take the headphones off my head to power them off. There was, however, a convenient multi-function button on the left headphone housing, which was large for pausing music, answering calls, and skipping songs.

Great Sound Quality, With a Caveat

Cianna Garrison / How-To Geek

Many people have a certain attitude toward bone-conduction headphones—namely, they aren't known for great sound quality. Not to mention the glaring fact that with bone conduction, there's no noise-canceling to block out noisy surroundings. And since bone conduction works by sending vibrations to your inner ear through your skull (and basically skipping your eardrums entirely), some people experience sensory overload from too-strong vibrations.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones, however, use something the brand calls "DualPitch Technology," which minimizes uncomfortable vibrations and improves sound quality by assigning low frequencies to a separate air conduction driver. It's a dual-driver design—highs and mids are delivered through bone conduction, while bass frequencies travel through the air, just as they would with a normal set of speakers.

I was skeptical myself, previously having a poor experience with bone conduction headphones, but Shokz managed to create a decent sound with the OpenRun Pro 2 headphones. Dual drivers, customizable EQ, DRC technology to prevent distortion at high volumes, and an algorithm that determines where to distribute sound elements for a 3D audio experience are all factors that play into this pleasant audio experience.

Cianna Garrison / How-To Geek

But before I continue to sing the praises here, let me clarify—these headphones still don't sound the same as in-ear audio. They won't replace your noise-canceling earbuds or on-ear headphones, because bone conduction has limitations. I still had to crank the volume up higher at the gym to drown out noises around me, and I missed that quintessential crispness from having sound pumping directly into my ears. They didn't sound as great as in-ear options, but the OpenRun Pro 2 headphones got closer to bridging the gap than I've seen before.

For the most part, I listened to music, YouTube videos, and audiobooks using the headphones' "Standard" mode. I also enjoyed making my own custom EQs. Standard mode combined the dual drivers for an excellent listening experience that almost made me forget that these headphones used bone conduction. I enjoyed everything from hard rock to classical, and although I've heard better, these surpassed my expectations for their purpose. The bass was enough to please me for bone-conduction, but audiophiles will still find the bass sorely lacking. Nonetheless, they provided me with immersive enough audio to truly enjoy listening, except, perhaps, during those instances where the gym was so loud that the music was a bit drowned out.

Customization With the Shokz App

Although not everyone is looking for custom EQ (I always am), the Shokz app (available for iPhone and Android) gives it and does it well. I customized an EQ for music, boosting everything a couple of notches to enjoy a fuller, louder sound that worked well for me. This took listening to the next level, and it's a feature I think most people could benefit from, since everyone experiences sound a little differently (we don't all have the same hearing, after all).

The preset EQ modes, however, were a hit or miss. There are five preset EQ modes in the app—"Standard," "Vocal," "Bass Boost," "Treble Boost," and "Classic." Standard was the best mode by far, and what I'd recommend listening to most tracks with since it provides a balanced sound.