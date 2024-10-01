Key Takeaways The Shokz OpenFit Air earbuds offer a comfortable fit and clear sound without blocking ambient noise.

Excellent battery life with up to six hours on a single charge and up to 28 hours with the case keeps you listening for days.

Some shortcomings include poor EQ settings, lack of customization for touch controls, and sweat affecting the touch controls.

While I like in-ear wireless earbuds for many activities, the Shokz OpenFit Air earbuds made being active while listening to music and audiobooks a little more convenient, thanks to their soft, flexible ear hooks. Their design made me aware of my surroundings, making these buds my favorite accessory for gym trips. Some shortcomings, however, like lack of customization and poor EQ settings, may give some buyers pause.

The Shokz OpenFit Air earbuds feature a signature flexible nickel-titanium alloy with a soft silicone and a dual-bevel design that makes them comfortable to wear all day while delivering clear sound without blocking out ambient noise.



Pros Excellent audio and volume in standard listening mode

IP54 water and sweat resistance

Stays secure and comfortable on ears while walking, running, and exercising

Multi-Point Pairing

Quad microphones make for clear phone calls Cons Poor Preset EQ Settings

No full customization for touch controls

Water and sweat occasionally affects touch controls

Audio quality loses something compared to in-ear buds $119.95 on Amazon $119.95 on Shokz $199.99 at Best Buy

Price and Availability

The Shokz OpenFit Air earbuds are available to order now on Shokz's website, Amazon, and Best Buy. The headphones retail for $199.95 in each color.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 6 hours on single charge, or up to 28 hours with charging case Charging Case Included? Yes Microphones Quad microphone system with background noise reduction and adaptive beamforming Brand Shokz Supported codecs SBA, AAC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 IP Rating IP54 Driver Size 18 x 11mm composite dynamic drivers Charging type Wireless Case battery 3 integrated lithium polymer batteries Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 1.88 x 1.71 x 0.67in each; 0.4oz each Dimensions and weight (case) 2.68 x 2.68 x 1in; 2oz Colors Black, white, pink Charging Port USB-C Bluetooth profiles MultiPoint Pairing for two devices at a time Max playback time 28 hours Charging time 2 hours Expand

Comfortable Enough for All-Day Wear Everywhere

Although I had a problem adjusting to the fit of the Shokz OpenFit Air earbuds on my first day wearing them, I soon got over it. I could easily slip the flexible ear hooks around my ears, while the dual-bevel earbuds conformed to the shape of my ears so well that I almost couldn't feel them. The dual bevel supposedly shifts the center of gravity closer to your ears for a lightweight fit, and that was my experience.

Their minuscule weight (the specs say 0.3 ounces, but when I weighed them, my scale read 0.4 ounces per bud) made them easy to wear for hours. When I say hours, I mean hours. I regularly wore the Shokz OpenFit Air earbuds during my entire work day; some days, I wore them to the gym afterward. While they aren't marketed specifically for runners, as the Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones were, I found them excellent on treadmill runs and during other gym activities. These are meant primarily for anyone (athletes or otherwise) who needs to remain aware of their surroundings.

I could still converse with people while listening, as long as the volume wasn't too high. But I did find the fit made me feel somewhat unsatisfied with the music at times. I occasionally turned the volume up to particularly high levels at the gym to feel more immersed. I'm a self-proclaimed blaster of music in general, but I noticed it was harder to hear the music in noisier areas. The design has limits — it doesn't give the same close-up audio effect as earbuds inside your ears.

Additionally, the audio was somewhat audible to people around me at mid to high volumes, which can be a bit annoying. Last, in terms of design, is the charging case, which was on the larger side. It was awkward in my workout pockets, but its bulk still fit inside any pants pocket or purse.

Good Sound Quality With Decent Bass

The OpenFit Air earbuds have what the brand calls Shokz OpenBass Air, a low-frequency enhancement that brings detail and deep bass. Compared with my Beats Studio Buds (which are a couple of years old now), the bass on the Shokz OpenFit Air was more satisfying (not surprising), and I did hear more richness in the audio quality.

What I appreciated about the Shokz OpenFit Air earbuds was the consistency. When I had them on "Standard Mode" (no EQ), every song I played, no matter the genre, sounded incredible. From Leon Bridges’ soulful vocal-forward Laredo to Sleep Token and Loathe's moody piano ballad Is It Really You?, I got balanced sound through mids and trebles, with a satisfying bass.

With IP54 sweat and water resistance, I could complete hardcore workouts on treadmills and stair climbers (while I was literally dripping sweat) without worrying. Meanwhile, on the outer side of the earbuds are the touch controls. A couple of quick taps or long presses helped me switch songs or hit pause.

But when I was dripping sweat or had wet hair, it triggered the long-press control, which either turned the volume up or down depending on which earbud it was. This happened a few times and resulted in my eardrums hurting before I could remove the bud, wipe it off, and adjust the volume back to a comfortable level.

The Shokz App

Shokz's companion app (available on iPhone and Android) was satisfactory, but it was bare-bones. Most upsetting to me was the fact that I couldn't fully customize the touch controls. When I hit "Customize Controls," I was taken to a screen with the option to customize the "Double Tap" gestures and the "Press-and-Hold" gestures for each bud. But when I selected an option to customize, I had to choose from preset options. I had wanted to choose a play/pause as a double tap on the right earbud and "Next" (aka "Skip") on the left side, but it was impossible due to the configuration of the presets.