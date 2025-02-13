Summary The OpenFit 2 offers a lightweight, wrap-around design that stays in place during workouts and outdoor activities.

Provides 11 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 48 hours using the charging case.

Other great features include a high-quality microphone and customizable touch controls.

Open-ear headphones rarely stand up to conventional earbuds, yet the Shokz OpenFit 2 have replaced the AirPods Pro 2 as my favorite running companion. They're a near-perfect choice for anyone who's interested in open-ear headphones.

Shokz OpenFit 2 8 / 10 The Shokz OpenFit 2 offer excellent call quality, long battery life, and a comfortable fit. They’re among the best open-ear earbuds for those who need to stay aware of their surroundings. Pros & Cons Open-ear design to let you still hear what is going on around you

11 hours of battery life on a single charge

Can pair to two devices simultaneously

Great sound quality

Surprisingly good call quality May have comfort issues wearing glasses or sunglasses

$180 at Amazon

Price and Availability

The Shokz OpenFit 2 retail for $180 at Amazon, Shokz, and other retailers. They're available in black and beige colorways.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 11 hours, 48 hours with case Charging Case Included? Yes Microphones Yes Brand Shokz Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 IP Rating IP55 Expand

A Comfortable Wrap-Around Design

Brent Dirks / How-To Geek

Open-ear headphones allow you to listen to music or other audio while still being able to hear the world around you. Instead of being placed inside the ear canal like traditional earbuds, open-ear models sit directly above the ear.

While most open-ear headphones use bone conduction technology, the OpenFit 2 uses the much more traditional air conduction method.

Each earbud wraps around the ear. The long portion of the bud is hidden and sits behind the ear, while the smaller sits on top of the ear, near the canal.

I’ve previously used open-ear headphones, and never found wearing them comfortable. That wasn’t a problem with the OpenFit 2. A single bud weighs 9.4 grams. While that’s more than double a single AirPods Pro 2, the weight is easily distributed around my ear. The buds are also covered with a soft-touch silicone material that didn’t get wet with sweat. With IP55 water resistance, the earbuds can easily withstand a sweaty run or a quick rain shower.

Brent Dirks / How-To Geek

Another plus of this soft-touch wrap-around design is that you won't have to worry about the earbuds falling off your ear. I used the OpenFit 2 while running, doing outdoor chores like raking leaves, and more, and never felt the earbuds even move or shift.

Glasses can sometimes be the kryptonite for open-ear headphones like the OpenFit 2. I always wear glasses inside and sunglasses outdoors. The earbuds do a nice job co-existing with the stems of my glasses. Your fit will obviously vary, but I didn’t run into any substantial issues. I usually put the earbuds on my ear before the glasses for the best result.

Getting the OpenFit 2 paired for the first time takes just a few seconds, you’ll open up the charging case and enter into pairing mode. The clamshell case features a USB-C charging plug at the rear. The earbuds magnetically attach to a specific spot in the case to charge.

Battery life is a huge plus with the earbuds. You can go for up to 11 hours of music playback on a single charge. That number jumps up to 48 hours with the charging case. If you’re looking for long battery life, that’s hard to beat for true and the wireless earbuds.

In my testing, I was easily able to get around 12 hours of music before needing a recharge. In an emergency, you can charge the earbuds for 10 minutes to receive two hours of listening time. However, I was a bit disappointed that the case couldn’t be charged with a Qi-compatible charger like many other earbuds in the same price range.

Nice but Imperfect Music Quality

Brent Dirks / How-To Geek

Along with fit, the most important feature of headphones is music quality. The OpenFit 2 provides a surprisingly good experience. Because of the design, the sound will never be as good as an earbud that sits in the ear canal and blocks noise from the outside. But it is almost as good.

While testing, I listened to a wide variety of audio, everything from classic rock to podcasts. I was surprised at how good the audio quality was. Using the traditional air conduction method, the bass response of the earbuds was great.

My musical taste usually turns to classic rock, so I tried out a variety of bass-heavy tunes like “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac and “Come Together” from The Beatles. The bass response was strong, but not overwhelming—a very nice combination. Other parts of the equation, like treble and mids, also sounded nice.

The only real complaint I had with the music was the vocals. On some songs, at higher volumes, they became muddled and harder to understand. That was a disappointment, but not a dealbreaker, especially understanding how the open-ear headphones work.

Beyond music, I listened to other audio like podcasts and could hear and understand the conversation without any issue.

During my runs, the open-ear design worked well. I was easily able to hear music while being able to hear what was around me, like a car behind me on the road and people talking at a local park.

Another issue with some open-ear earbuds is sound leakage. Fortunately, that's limited with the OpenFit 2. With another person three feet away from me in a quiet room, they could only hear music at almost the top volume. And even then, they couldn’t determine what sound I was playing.

Surprisingly Good Call Quality and More