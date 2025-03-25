Shark WV201BLBRN WANDVAC Cordless Hand Vac $70 $130 Save $60 The Shark WANDVAC is a lightweight, cordless handheld vacuum with a smooth design. It is great at quick cleanups on bare floors and low-pile carpets, but its small dustbin and short battery life limit its use. While good for cars and stairs, it struggles with larger debris and doesn't come with a turbo brush. $70 at Amazon

A large discount is currently offered on the Shark WANDVAC Cordless Hand Vac, a lightweight handheld vacuum cleaner. This is the lowest price this vacuum cleaner has ever been.

The vacuum can be bought for $70 on Amazon, which is 46% off the usual price of $130. The Shark WANDVAC is a cordless, bagless handheld vacuum featuring a brushless motor for strong suction. It weighs about 1.4 lbs and has a lightweight design that makes it easy to handle. Its compact size is great, especially since the vacuum comes with several attachments.

It comes with a multi-surface pet tool and a duster crevice tool, making it suitable for different cleaning jobs like upholstery, carpets, and tight spots. A charging dock is also included for easy charging and storage. Maintenance is simple, with a detachable dust cup and easily removable filter housing. The vacuum has a one-touch emptying system for the dust cup, so users don’t have to deal with debris manually.

While the vacuum is great for cleaning bare floors and low-pile carpets, it isn't as good on high-pile carpets. However, it is effective at picking up pet hair and has an LED indicator showing the charging status and battery life left.

Unfortunately, the vacuum faces some issues, such as a small dirt compartment, so larger debris can sometimes get stuck at the dustbin entry. The vacuum isn’t meant for wet cleaning or workshop tasks, and its lack of a turbo brush is another limitation. The filter is not HEPA-rated, but the manufacturer claims it provides good enough filtration.

The vacuum has a 10.8-volt battery, 115-watt power output, and a 0.08-quart dust cup capacity. Its cleaning path width is 3.6 inches. The noise level reaches 80 dB. Product dimensions are 16.61 inches in length, 2.48 inches in width, and 2.49 inches in height. It is made in China and has a one-year warranty.

