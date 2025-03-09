Summary The Sharge Retractable 65 combines a 65W adapter with a retractable USB-C cable, perfect for on-the-go without sacrificing performance.

The built-in cable is convenient, and the device includes an extra port for charging multiple devices.

Although the cable length may be short in some situations, the charger's design, with foldable prongs and a clear case, makes it worth considering.

The Sharge Retractable 65 combines a 65W power adapter and a retractable 27-inch (70cm) USB-C cable into a single portable charging experience. It trades an ultra-compact size for more convenience, but for plenty of people, myself included, I think it finds the right balance.

Sharge Retractable 65 9 / 10 The charger delivers higher power in a compact size, making it perfect for on-the-go use without sacrificing performance. Pros & Cons Built-in cable is handy

Plenty of power for two devices or fast charging

Extra port Cable length may not work in all situations

External words may be a design turn-off $50 at Amazon $50 at Sharge

Price and Availability

The Sharge Retractable 65 is available for $49.90, but it has been as low as $39. It is available in white or black and can be bought with a US, EU, or UK plug on the company's website.

The Retractable Trend Is Expanding

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Some gadgets look neat but don’t provide much value. Then there are the ones that you instantly know would make your life better. The Retractable 65 power adapter generally falls into that second category.

It’s a minor 21st-century problem, but carrying a power adapter and cable with you is still a hassle. It’s one reason that power banks have become a popular power option on the go. The Anker Power Bank 25K is a good example of the retractable trend. However, those kinds of devices still need a power adapter to be recharged.

With the Retractable 65, you get a cable and power adapter in one. I didn’t have to worry about anything else when I tossed it in my backpack. It’s a self-contained power solution.

The adapter is a tiny bit bulkier than other ultra-compact ones, but it’s still palmable in one hand. I wouldn’t want to carry it in my jeans pocket, but it fits well in a jacket pocket.

The prongs fold in, and the retractable USB-C cable lies flush with the plastic case. When on the go, the adapter is a flat square. It also has a cool clear design that makes it appear smaller than it may actually be.

All those things make the device worth at least considering. There are no immediate flaws with the charger.

There Might Be One Shortcoming With the Cable

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

I used the Retractable 65 around my house and took it out to use at different coffee shops. In each of those cases, it performed as expected. I ran it through a USB-C tester and got the expected speeds for the devices connected to it.

Taking it out did reveal one shortcoming. The built-in cable length is right on the verge of being too short. When you control the environment, like at your desk, the roughly 27-inch cord length is fine. It’s even nice not to have to extend it all the way if you don't need the full range.

But when you are at the mercy of a public AC outlet that’s, say, 30 inches away, the built-in cable feels like it’s trying to spite you. The good news is that Sharge overcomes this shortcoming by adding a USB-C port on the charger so you can use your own cables.

This is nice because not only does it give you an escape hatch if the retractable cable is too short, but you can also charge multiple devices at once by utilizing both parts. I used it to charge my Vision Pro and a power bank at the same time.

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Although the clear plastic exterior has an air of coolness to it, I could do without the words “Get your groove on” scrawled prominently on the front—or “Sharge” written on the front and back. The cosmetic things aren’t appealing to me, but they also don’t distract from the utility.

Should You Buy the Sharge Retractable 65?

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

As far as overall value goes, the Sharge Retractable 65 rates very highly. It’s powerful enough to fast-charge a MacBook Air or charge an iPhone and iPad at full speeds at the same time. It also comes with a built-in cable, all of which makes its $49 retail price attractive.

If you’re going for pure minimalism, there are much smaller 65W dual-port wall chargers out there. You’ll still need to bring a cable, though. The Retractable 65 works as advertised and has a cool factor that’s hard to ignore.