If you're like me, you're eagerly anticipating the season two finale of Severance landing on Apple TV+ in a few days. Hopefully we'll get answers to at least some of the Lumon mysteries. In the meantime, Google is getting in on the action with a neat little Severance Easter egg.

How to See Google's Severance Easter Egg

To experience the Easter egg (a term meaning a hidden feature), simply type Severance into Google Search on your computer or mobile device, then press the party popper button at the bottom of the screen.

Blue balloons will float up the page, which fans of the show will recognize as a recurring visual in this season. Notably, Mr. Milchick hands a bunch to Mark S. to celebrate his first day back at work.

That's all there is to this Easter egg. Please try to enjoy each balloon equally. You won't need to engage in any macrodata refinement, nor will you be scolded for using any big words in future searches.

Make Your Own Severance Balloon

For more balloon silliness, visit Apple's official Severance Balloon Generator website, where you can star in your own Severance poster.

Select "Camera" to take a photo with your device's camera or "Upload" to use an existing image. Of course, you don't necessarily need to use a photo of yourself—you could make your pet cat the star of the show.

After lining up the photo, press "Continue." Wait for it to process, then press "Share" to get your finished poster. You can send it directly to friends or print it out to adorn your office cubicle.

Severance is one of the best Apple TV+ shows, so it's always neat to experience bonus content like this. Apple has also leaned into the fun elsewhere, like with an actual audiobook from Dr. Ricken on Apple Books, and with YouTube videos like Music to Refine To and installments from the Lumon Management Program.

Enjoy More Google Easter Eggs

Google is renowned for its Easter eggs hidden across its products, and there are so many that you will likely stumble across one accidentally. A few great ones on Google Search are:

Search Ross Geller and press the couch repeatedly to hear clips from one of the most iconic Friends moments.

and press the couch repeatedly to hear clips from one of the most iconic Friends moments. Search Do a barrel roll and the entire results page does a 360-degree spin. It's a phrase in the game Star Fox 64 and became an internet meme.

and the entire results page does a 360-degree spin. It's a phrase in the game Star Fox 64 and became an internet meme. Search Best font ever and the results page renders in Comic Sans, considered by many to be the opposite of the "best" font.

Some Easter eggs only appear for a limited time, so be sure to check out the Severance one while you can.

If you've come this far without watching Severance, you're probably confused as to what the fuss is with the balloons. In that case, it's time to catch up—grab a month's subscription to Apple TV+ and you can binge the entirety of season one and two.

