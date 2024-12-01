I've been a Twitter (now X) user for almost a decade, but I recently installed Bluesky on my device, and I think it's going to be my next X. While most of Bluesky's default settings are fine, there are seven options I recommend you change right away if you make the switch.

1 Change the Dark Mode Settings

By default, Bluesky's color scheme is set to match the system settings. This means if your smartphone is set to dark mode, Bluesky will also appear in dark mode.

However, I prefer keeping my smartphone in dark mode while using apps in light mode. That's why the first thing I did after setting up Bluesky on my phone was to change the color scheme.

If you want to change Bluesky's color scheme, tap the hamburger icon in the top-left corner and select "Settings" from the menu. In the Settings menu, go to "Appearance" under the Basic section. From there, you can choose your preferred color mode and theme. If you select the dark scheme, you'll also have the option to choose between Dim and Dark themes.

Additionally, in the Appearance menu, you can customize the font theme and font size to your liking.

2 Adjust the Moderation Settings

I often hand my smartphone to my younger brother, and I really don't want him exposed to any adult content or language when he checks out my Bluesky account. To prevent this, I've adjusted the moderation settings on Bluesky.

To hide adult content on Bluesky, go to the "Moderation" option in the Settings menu and tap the "Enable Adult Content" toggle. Then, under the Non-sexual Nudity option, select "Hide."