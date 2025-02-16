Part of the fun of getting Plex up and running is inviting friends and family to stream the content you have, from music to movies. Everyone in your house can have their own user profile, and you can even access parental controls to adjust content accordingly.

How to Create Users in Plex

Within your Plex server, you can create individual users for everyone in your home. It’s most useful if you want to, say, create users for your kids without needing to create entirely new Plex accounts, too. As an admin, only you can make them, too. If you haven't started your server yet, be on the lookout for the most ideal features in a Plex server.