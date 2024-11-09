Key Takeaways A VR office setup is more affordable due to price drops and flexible payment plans.

Free software like Immersed, combined with cheap alternatives, provides quality VR experiences.

Extend Meta headset battery life with a $30 Apple charger, turning VR into a cost-effective mobile office.

Setting up a VR office is more accessible than ever, and thanks to price drops and flexible payment options, the initial investment in a VR headset can be manageable. Instead of downloading pricey apps and buying expensive equipment, you can get into VR with minimal setup and cheap alternatives.

Getting VR Started Is Cheaper Than You Think

Getting into VR doesn't have to break the bank. In fact, thanks to recent price drops and new payment options, VR is now more accessible than ever. The Meta Quest 3 has a new sibling, the Meta Quest 3S. While the Quest 3 has powerful specs and 512GB of storage, the new Quest 3S is an excellent budget-friendly alternative.

Meta

The Quest 3S, available in 128GB and 256GB options, packs the same XR2 Gen 2 platform as its more expensive sibling, offering a surprisingly comparable performance. The beauty is that Quest 3S and Quest 3 are now offered with flexible payment plans. With these plans, you can get a headset, a 24-month Meta Quest+ subscription, and Meta Warranty Plus coverage for a monthly payment as low as $19.99. That's as much as you'd pay for Disney+ merged with Hulu, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

For those who want top-tier storage, the 512GB Quest 3 is available for $29.99 a month. These payment plans make VR remarkably accessible, especially for those hesitant about the upfront cost. You can spread the payment over time, making the transition into virtual reality very affordable.

The Best Software Is Free, Not Paid

Virtual Desktop is a popular choice for wireless PC VR, often seen as the go-to solution for at-home VR offices. However, don't be fooled; this requires a dedicated setup with a high-quality router capable of handling the bandwidth demands, ideally a dedicated 5GHz connection. While a separate router seems important, you don't need a special router because a standard home internet connection is usually sufficient. Preferably, buy a cheap ethernet cable to go with it because wired connections are always better than wireless.

A good way to do this is to download Immersed on your PC and the Meta store for your Quest VR. Make a free account, and then have it on your Quest VR and PC. It will ask for a code to pair, but once that's done, you can use your computer on your VR without any screens on. The VR office gives you five screens and plenty of private and public environments. There's virtually no input lag with a wired connection.

Bypass Battery Life Issues for Just $30

Tim Brookes / How-To Geek

Meta headsets are well-known for their very short battery life. They typically last only around two hours, and this limited runtime doesn't seem very good for work. While battery packs can extend their use by a couple of hours, they are bulky and expensive, and Meta's included charger takes hours to fully charge the headset.

The solution doesn't come from Meta—it comes from Apple. Instead of buying a $130 Battery Pack, you can just buy a $14 MacBook charger rated at 45W from Amazon or a cheaper one rated at 30W for $9. These chargers offer significantly more power than the 18W charger provided by the Meta Quest 3. This increased wattage might seem like it could potentially damage the headset, but the Meta cleverly regulates the power flow, which means it doesn't overheat or overcharge.

The trick is that the Meta headset's internal mechanism limits the wattage draw, preventing damage. The limit is 18W while not in use and 21W to 27W while it's on, so it's a good idea to go slightly above that number, so the headset operates as if plugged directly into the wall when in use. This provides consistent power without relying on the battery. This only works with a stronger charger, not the one it comes with, as the 18W is only good for charging while not in use.

This strategy is cost-effective and avoids damaging the battery in the long run. I've done this for over a year and have not noticed increased heat during use or a loss in overall battery life.

VR Is A Budget Mobile Office With All The Convenience

How To Geek / Jorge A. Aguilar

At first glance, the idea of working in VR can seem daunting and complicated with a heavy price tag. This is understandable, but you can find a lot of Meta Equipment for cheap and even get some of them on Amazon. There's also the idea that you need to pay for a complicated app when the free ones often require little setup. However, once you get used to it and start following tried and true tips, you'll love working in VR. It's as if you get to focus completely on your work without leaving the comfort of your home.

The only downside is the heaviness of the VR headset, but a cheap strap replacement makes it feel as light as a cap. Most concerns come from the idea of expense, but I've used the above strategy for over a year, and it's worked great. You can start for as little as $20 a month and spend less than $100 on the starting equipment to have a really great experience.