Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and hopefully, you've got a spectacular day planned, complete with chocolate and presents. But before you wrap things up, I have a few digital gift ideas that might be worth adding to your list.

These gifts have nothing on necklaces or a steak dinner, but they are thoughtful gestures that show your loved one just how special they are to you.

10 Write Them a Virtual Letter

Writing a letter is a tried-and-tested method of letting your significant other know how much you care about them. However, instead of typical ink on paper, how about you take things up a notch and send them a virtual letter? And I don't mean plain Microsoft Word or Google Docs. Get creative with more visually appealing tools like Notion or Canva.

Personally, I love using Sane for this. It lets you turn a simple letter into something truly special. You can add music to set the mood, sprinkle in GIFs and images, and even embed YouTube videos. With a little effort, you can arrange it all into a beautiful design that feels alive and unique.

9 Make Them a Playlist

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Vectorium / Shutterstock

Few things express love and thoughtfulness like a carefully curated playlist. Create a Spotify playlist filled with songs you love, or pick tracks you know will resonate with your loved one and share them with them this Valentine's. If you’re worried about the optics (sending a plain link as a gift isn't very exciting), you can spruce it up by beautifying the cover art on your Spotify playlist and converting the link into a beautiful QR code with AI.

8 Turn Your Memories Into a Heartwarming Movie

Channel your inner Steven Spielberg and make a video montage highlighting all the important moments you spent with your loved one.

You don’t need any special editing skills, and you can do this in many ways. You could use the built-in editor on your phone, or the studio tools in social media apps like TikTok or Instagram. There’s also the Memories feature in Google Photos and simple video-editing apps like iMovie and CapCut.

7 Challenge Them With a Personalized Crossword

Lucas Gouveia / Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

If your partner is the kind of person who loves a challenge, why not make a personalized crossword that will entertain and tug at their heartstrings? You can design the crossword with inside jokes, shared experiences, and intimate moments only they would recognize. The best part about this gift idea is that you don't have to break your brain trying to structure the crossword. Instead, you can use this crossword generator to make one in minutes.

6 Your Year Wrapped: Relive Your Year Through a Presentation

You know Spotify Wrapped. Now imagine the same thing but with your relationship in focus.

With just a little bit of PowerPoint magic, you can create a slideshow that highlights funny events, meaningful milestones, and romantic moments you’ve shared with your partner throughout your relationship.

You can even include cheeky sections in your presentation, like “Number of arguments we've had” or “Times You’ve Saved Me This Year.” There are countless variations of this idea online, and if you search for "relationship wrapped" online, you'll find numerous videos that you can watch for inspiration.

5 Rewrite Their Favorite Song to Be All About Them.

Does your partner have a song that they just can't stop singing? Give them the gift of music by re-imaging it in a way they will never forget. You can rewrite the song lyrics to be all about them, throwing in personal anecdotes or inside jokes that you know they can't help but love.

If you’re worried you won't be able to pull this off on account of having zero musical talent, fret not. AI’s got your back. You can use it to rewrite the lyrics of any song, provided you have the right prompt.

I came up with one that does a pretty decent job of rewriting song lyrics and personalizing them. It goes:

Can you rewrite the lyrics to [Song Title] by [Artist] with a personal touch? Make it about [Recipient's Name] and include themes like [shared memories, inside jokes, qualities about them you admire, or anything meaningful]. Keep the tone [playful, romantic, heartfelt, etc.], and try to maintain the rhythm and flow of the original song while making it unique for this person.

Feel free to co-pt it for your own purposes.

Once you have the lyrics, you can then run them through an AI music generator to make a good-sounding song which you can then play for them on the special day.

4 Start a Secret Twitter Just for Them

I got this one from the wonderful folks on Reddit, and it's probably one of the sweetest gift ideas I've heard. But be aware it will require a lot of consistency.

Here’s how it goes. First, you create a private Twitter account that only your partner can view. Then, for the rest of the year, you will use this account to post messages, affirmations, and little notes that only they can see. By the end of the year, it will become a treasure trove of memories you can both cherish.

Setting up the account is simple. Just create a new Twitter account, follow only your partner, and set the profile to private.

3 Create an Interactive Game They’ll Love Playing

Another really cool present you can give your loved ones is a personalized choose-your-own-adventure game.

You could create a story with multiple choices, each leading to different endings, or design a fun trivia-style game to test how well they know you. Add hidden paths or secret decisions that only they would understand to make the experience even more personal. You can even tie the game into their actual Valentine's Day gifts for a creative twist. The only limit is your imagination.

Twine is a great tool for creating this kind of game. It does have a slight learning curve, but once you get the hang of it, you'll be able to craft exciting, personalized games your loved ones will enjoy playing.

2 Gift Them a Digital Illustration Made Just for Them

Art has always been a timeless and meaningful gift. Still, if you go for a digital illustration, your partner will have more options for where to display it, e.g., their desktop, phone wallpaper, profile picture—the possibilities are endless.

If you're unsure what kind of piece they'd like, start by drawing inspiration from their hobbies, interests, or favorite memories. If you’re still stuck, try feeding some (non-sensitive) details about what they like into an AI tool and asking it for ideas. You'd be surprised how creative the suggestions can get.

Once you have a concept, you can commission a digital artist to turn it into something special, or if you're on a budget, you can use AI tools to generate a unique illustration yourself.

1 Make a Pinterest Board All About Them

How well do you know your partner? If the answer is "very well", flex that knowledge by making a Pinterest board all about them. You can include things about their fashion, what kinds of food they like, important memories for them, favorite movies, etc.

It's a simple but indubitable way to let them know that you pay attention, care for, and understand them.

If you add these gifts to your Valentine's Day plans this year, they're sure to tug at some heartstrings and leave a lasting impression. When that's done, you can cozy up with your partner and watch some of the best rom-coms to close the day out.