Power supplies exceeding 1,000W were once rare and reserved for very specific use cases, but that trend seems to be shifting. Seasonic has just released one of the largest consumer PSUs available, the Prime PX-2200, a massive 2,200W unit designed to power “tomorrow’s AI PCs.”

While it’s unclear how many AI-powered PCs, even with demanding on-device AI processing, will need this much power in the near or distant future, the Prime PX-2200 is certainly an impressive piece of hardware. It supports next-generation standards like ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1, and it’s capable of handling up to four RTX 4090 GPUs with its four separate GPU connections.

Despite its cutting-edge design, the PSU still includes legacy Molex cables. With an 80+ Platinum certification, it boasts an impressive 92% efficiency at 50% system load.

This power supply isn't just about GPUs; it also features exaggerated specs in pretty much every aspect you can think of. It also features three CPU power plugs, and it even comes with a right-angle adapter for the 24-pin main cable.

The AC power input is listed as 200-240V, suggesting it may not be compatible with standard wall plugs in some regions like the United States. But let's be honest—this is overkill for 99% of people. Gamers don't need to run four GPUs, and running multiple CPUs is even harder outside a very specific business or powerstation context. Although the PX-2200 is being marketed as a consumer power supply, it’s more likely suited for business or research environments, where 2,200W could be helpful for machine learning or deep learning tasks. One has to wonder if this is going to become a growing fad—Cooler Master recently released a 2,000W unit.

Should you need this much power, you can purchase the Prime PX-2200 for approximately $600 whenever it arrives in the United States. Check our Seasonic's unboxing video for a closer look at the massive PSU.

