ScummVM is the best way to play many classic games on modern platforms, especially games built around LucasArts’ SCUMM engine. ScummVM 2.9 is now available with support for more games and many bug fixes.

The new update adds support for several more games, including Moonbase Commander (2002) and Backyard Basketball (2001) from Humongous Entertainment, The Space Bar (1997) from SegaSoft, and others. The full list of new games is below.

Orion Burger

Total Eclipse and Total Eclipse 2

Thimbleweed Park

The Space Bar

Moonbase Commander

Backyard Basketball

Unrest

Rise of the Dragon

Castle Master

Wait for it! Issue 3. Song for a Hare

Mask Show

Marvellous Mice Adventures: Meeting Sea Rat

The Adventures of the Good Soldier Schweik

Marvellous Mice Adventures: Sea Rat's Birthday

The ScummVM said “almost half of the current 108 engines have notable changes,” in addition to the new games and engines, so this is a significant update. Some of those engines improve games like King’s Quest III, Fate of Atlantis, Muppet Treasure Island, and the Atari/Amiga releases of Dark Side. This is my favorite line in the changelog: “Fixed many bugs in Winnie The Pooh In The Hundred Acre Wood, including Tigger never appearing and Eeyore not accepting his balloon.”

ScummVM is an application for running certain graphical adventure and role-playing games (primarily 90s and 2000s PC games) across many different hardware and software platforms, without emulation. It was primarily built as a replacement engine for SCUMM, the LucasArts engine that powered games like Day of the Tentacle, The Curse of Monkey Island, and Sam & Max Hit the Road. In recent years, it has added support for more engines, making it an excellent way to revisit classic games with improved graphics and gameplay. ScummVM is available on nearly every conceivable platform, including Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, the PlayStation Vita, Dreamcast, and many others.

You can download ScummVM from the official website. You need the original game files for any games you want to play, or you can try it out with freely-available classic demo games.

Source: ScummVM Blog, ScummVM GitHub