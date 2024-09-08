Every smartphone comes with some form of Android launcher, but few truly transform the way you interact with your phone. For me, that transformation happened with Nova Launcher. It wasn’t just another app; it was my gateway to the full potential of Android customization. However, recent developments have cast a shadow over Nova’s future.

Nova allowed me to personalize my device in ways I never imagined, introducing me to a vibrant world of custom icon packs, fonts, widgets, and even rooting. As much as I’ve cherished this launcher, it’s time for me to say goodbye and embrace a new option: Niagara Launcher. But first, let’s take a moment to revisit my journey with Nova and explore the recent events that could determine its fate.

Discovering Nova Launcher

Back in the day, when I first stumbled upon Nova Launcher, I was immediately hooked. Nova was my first custom launcher, and it completely changed how I interacted with my phone. I was drawn to its feature-rich environment, from customizing grid sizes to controlling every aspect of my home screen. There was so much to tinker with — and I loved every second of it.

I loved it so much that I even saved up to purchase Nova Launcher Prime, which unlocked features like gesture controls, app drawer groups, custom icon actions, and the ability to hide apps. It was worth every penny.

Kabir Jain/How-To Geek

Nova opened doors to a world of endless personalization — icon packs, custom fonts, third-party widgets, wallpapers — all designed to make my phone feel truly mine. I wasn’t just a user of Nova Launcher; I became an evangelist. Anytime I got a new phone or whenever my friends or family needed help setting up theirs, Nova was the first app I installed. I became an unpaid sales representative for Nova, spreading its gospel far and wide.

Nova's Uncertain Future

But times have changed. Recently, my good friend Chandraveer Mathur over at Android Police wrote about the uncertain future of Nova Launcher following an interview with Cliff Wade, a key figure at Nova. With Nova’s parent company, Branch Metrics (which acquired Nova in early 2022), reducing staff, leaving Kevin Barry — Nova’s legendary creator — as the sole developer, the future of the app feels precarious. It’s unsettling to think that the app I’ve loved for years might be on shaky ground.

While Kevin has worked on Nova single-handedly from the very beginning (and he recently gave an official update on the state of Nova Launcher), he has openly acknowledged that the scope of future updates will be limited, which has raised concerns. Cliff has speculated that Branch might overload Kevin with other responsibilities, leaving him little time for Nova — or worse, that Kevin could become overwhelmed and resign altogether. I genuinely hope Nova continues to thrive and that Kevin keeps the flame burning.

Transitioning to Niagara Launcher

As much as I love Nova, I’ve been experimenting with other launchers, and one, in particular, has captured my heart: Niagara Launcher. What drew me initially was its fresh approach to the home screen. Unlike the traditional paginated grid layout that most launchers offer, Niagara organizes apps in a smooth, vertical, scrollable list. It’s clean, minimalistic, and incredibly intuitive — something I didn’t even know I needed until I tried it.

Peter Huber/Niagara Launcher

The standout feature for me has been the Niagara Widget, which neatly displays calendar events, weather, and media controls at a glance. I’ve also grown fond of features like the ability to hide apps I rarely use, create pop-up folders for organization, and customize the Niagara Button — which I’ve set to summon Google’s Gemini assistant. Plus, it allows me to select apps that automatically show up when headphones or speakers are connected, making it super convenient for quick access to music or podcasts.

What’s even better is the level of customization Niagara offers. It’s no slouch when it comes to personalizing the interface — from changing icon packs to adjusting icon sizes, fonts, text colors, and even tweaking wallpaper offsets. It might not offer as many granular options as Nova, but it strikes the perfect balance between customization and simplicity.

A Unique Experience with Niagara

What I appreciate most about Niagara is its unique design language. The minimalist, vertical app list is a far cry from the crowded grids I’d grown accustomed to. While Nova offers the ability to tweak everything to your heart’s content, I find the smoothness of Niagara refreshing. There’s a certain elegance in its simplicity that feels right for me at this point in my Android journey.

That said, it doesn’t feel like I’m betraying Nova by making the switch — it feels more like a natural progression. Nova gave me years of enjoyment, deep customization, and control. But Niagara feels like a launcher designed for where I’m at today. It’s lighter, more efficient, and provides just enough customization to make my phone feel like my own without overwhelming me with options.

The End of an Era, But Hope for the Future

Saying goodbye to Nova isn’t easy. It was the launcher that introduced me to the open world of Android and shaped how I used my phone for years. I can’t imagine a world where Nova doesn’t exist, and I sincerely hope Kevin Barry continues to work on it for as long as he can. He’s carried the torch for years, and his dedication to the app is nothing short of legendary.

If you're interested in exploring other great Android launchers, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide on the best Android launchers available today. It provides a detailed look at various options, from minimalist designs to feature-rich alternatives, helping you find the perfect launcher for your needs. It's a great next read if you're ready to dive deeper into the world of Android customization.