Microsoft Word's AutoCorrect tool saves you a lot of time by correcting common typos and spelling errors, like turning "acheiving" into "achieving". Handily, it also turns shorthand keys into symbols, like converting (c) into ©. Alongside the default options, you can also add your own entries.

Why Add Custom AutoCorrect Entries?

Being able to add custom AutoCorrect entries means you can truly personalize your Microsoft Word experience and save even more time. Here are some examples of the different ways I use AutoCorrect to increase my typing efficiency:

Expanding acronyms: Since documents I create often contain "How-To Geek," I've added an AutoCorrect entry that converts HTG to the full brand name.

Inserting text snippets: When typing letters, I often end with the sentence, "I look forward to your reply." Instead of typing this manually each time, I have an AutoCorrect entry that converts "letterend" to the full sentence.

How to Add AutoCorrect Entries

Adding entries to the AutoCorrect list is a straightforward process.

First, click "File" in the top-left corner of your Word window, and then click "Options." Alternatively, to save time, use the Microsoft Word keyboard shortcut Alt > F > T.