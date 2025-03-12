Online shopping makes it easy to buy anything, anytime, but it can also lead to unplanned spending. I used to go over my budget while shopping, but after adopting a few strategies, I’ve learned to stay within my spending limits.

Here’s how I find the best deals without draining my wallet.

Compare Prices Across Stores Before Buying

One of the most effective ways I save money is by comparing prices across multiple retailers. This helps me find the same product at a lower cost than where I initially saw it. The difference can be huge, especially for big-ticket items like electronics or appliances. If a better deal is available elsewhere, why pay more?

If a store you frequently shop at has a price-match guarantee and you find the same product at a lower price elsewhere, you can request a price match for a discount. So, take the time to compare prices across stores to see if you can find a better deal. However, be cautious of newly established stores with prices that seem too good to be true, as they could be scams.

Resist the Urge and Wait for Sales Events

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Tuba Reza / Shutterstock

Sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Prime Day, and seasonal clearance sales often offer massive discounts on a wide range of products. That’s why I hold off on non-essential purchases until these events, which allows me to snag better deals after a short wait. In the meantime, I can prioritize my budget for more urgent essentials.

You can also save big with this approach, but there’s a catch. Some retailers inflate prices before big sales, then drop them back to the original cost to create the illusion of a discount. To make sure I'm getting a legitimate discount, I track price history using tools like Keepa for Amazon. You should also be able to find similar price tracking tools for other retailers.

Maximize Savings With Coupons and Cashback

I always look for coupons from the retailer I'm buying from to secure better deals and cut costs. However, I avoid and don’t recommend using browser extensions like Honey or RetailMeNot due to privacy concerns. Instead, I check the retailer’s social media for promo codes and subscribe to their newsletters to stay updated on major discounts.

I also check whether the store or its payment partners offer cashback. While these cashback rewards may seem small at first, they add up over time. I also look for discounted gift cards, which can further reduce costs on big purchases. By combining coupons and cashback, I maximize my savings on most purchases.

Consider Refurbished and Open-Box Deals

I don’t mind buying refurbished items—products that have been inspected, repaired, and tested to work like new. However, I only purchase them from trusted retailers and when the discount is significant compared to buying new. If the manufacturer itself offers a refurbished option, I feel even more confident in choosing it.

Similarly, many retailers like Best Buy and Newegg sell open-box items, which are often customer returns with little to no use. These can be a great way to save money. Since there’s always some risk with such purchases, I only go for them if a return policy is in place, allowing me to return the item if it doesn’t meet my expectations.

Factor in All Hidden Costs

The base price of a product isn’t the only cost you incur when shopping online. Hidden expenses like shipping fees, taxes, and potential import duties can increase the final price, especially when ordering from overseas. Some retailers deliberately set low base prices while charging high shipping fees, making the overall purchase more expensive.

Many shoppers also overlook return policies and restocking fees, only to face unexpected charges when returning an item. That’s why you should factor in these extra costs and plan accordingly. Always review the return policy beforehand to avoid surprises. By staying proactive, I ensure I don’t end up paying more than expected and get the best deal possible.

Related How to Make Sure a Deal Is Really a Deal Before you pull the trigger on what seems like a good deal, here's how to make sure it's actually worth buying.

Curb Impulse Purchases With a Wishlist

How often do we buy something online just because we saw an ad or an influencer promoting it, even if we don’t actually need it? To prevent impulse purchases from pushing me over my monthly budget, I add items to my wish list and commit to waiting a few days or even weeks before deciding to buy them.

If the urge to purchase was just a fleeting temptation, it usually fades during this cooling-off period. I've also found that postponing a purchase often helps me find discounts on the product later. By waiting, I not only prevent impulse purchases but also increase my chances of getting a better deal.

Related 10 Things You Should Think Twice About Buying Online There are some things you might want to avoid buying online, and some telltale signs to be aware of.

Saving money while shopping online is easier than you might think. Many of us end up spending more just out of convenience. I've shared how I reduce costs and how even small steps or a little patience can help me hunt better deals. So, use these tips to keep more money in your pocket and make more intelligent purchases.