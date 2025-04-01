Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $749 $1099 Save $350 The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers an expansive 6.8-inch Super Actua display, combined with the powerful Tensor G4 processor and 16 GB of RAM for top-tier AI performance and advanced photography. It features Google's most advanced camera system, including a pro triple rear camera and a 42 MP front camera, all within a sleek design starting at $1,099. Buy at Target

Google's Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are at all-time lows at Target right now. While we've seen discounts on multiple Pixel phones over the last few weeks, if you hurry, you can save $350 on the Pixel 9 Pro XL and get one of the best Android phones for only $749.

Sure, getting a Pixel 9 on Amazon for $699 sounds nice, but you'll be happy to know you can get an even better phone from Target. The retailer has the flagship Google Pixel 9 Pro for the same $699 price, a savings of $300. This is a limited-time deal, and it looks like Target only has the Obsidian Black 128GB model available. Still, that's the best price we've seen since Black Friday.

For most smartphone users, bigger is always better. If you want the latest and greatest that Google offers, you can also get the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for $749 at Target. That's a $350 discount on a phone packed with AI smarts, capable cameras, a beautiful screen, and the latest software updates. And with Android 16 coming soon, you'll be first in line for the update.

Again, you can get the Pixel 9 Pro or the bigger Pixel 9 Pro XL at huge discounts from Target. To see the discounted price, add the phone to your cart. Grab yours before they're gone, then get a Pixel 9 Pro XL case to keep it safe.