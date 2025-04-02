LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV $1399.99 $1699.99 Save $300 The LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV has great picture quality, a 120Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Its α9 AI Processor Gen7 improves performance. Despite some minor drawbacks in the remote and potential glare, it's got Dolby Vision and a sleek design, making it a top-tier OLED. $1399.99 at Best Buy

If you want the best screen possible for the NCAA Final Four, or just been waiting for a great deal on a new TV, look no further. You now get LG's 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV from Best Buy for $300 off the original MSRP.

The LG's 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV is normally priced at $1,699.99, but it is on sale now for $1,399.99 at Best Buy. That is 18 percent savings, which is a great deal right now. The LG 65-inch C4 comes with several advanced features. Its OLED EVO technology offers amazing contrast, deep black levels, and bright colors, resulting in breathtaking images.

The α9 AI Processor Gen7 boosts picture quality and performance for various types of content. With a 120Hz refresh rate, motion is incredibly smooth, reducing blur and judder—perfect for capturing quick action on the court. Those with consoles will love the four HDMI 2.1 ports, which support 4K at 120 frames per second, Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. This basically makes it a great fit for the latest gaming consoles.

In darker settings, the C4 seems good with its contrast and shadow detail, so that should capture subtle details in dim scenes. Things like that are mostly for movies, so it's great to know that it delivers either way. Like most smart TVs, you can expect Integration with popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube, along with compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The $300 discount greatly improves the value of the LG 65-inch C4. This promotion makes a high-quality OLED TV more affordable for more people, and while it may be a hefty price tag, Best Buy offers financing at $58.34 a month for qualified buyers.

So anyone willing to spend $1,399.99 at Best Buy will get this 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV. Even if you're not into sports, the quality is great for movies and gaming, which makes it a very good deal.