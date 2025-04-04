Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch $749 $999 Save $250 The Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch is a perfect combination of elegance, portability, and power, making it a perfect option for students to get things done anywhere. $749 at Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy is selling the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with the M2 chip for much less than usual. Interested buyers could save 25% off the regular price of this Macbook.

The original price was $999.99, but it’s now only $749.99 on Best Buy, which means you save $250. It’s still a great deal for such a high-quality and flexible computer that's only three years old. This might be Apple clearing out its last M2 inventory, now that the M4 MacBook Air is widely available.

The MacBook Air 13-inch M2 came out in 2022, and is powered by Apple’s M2 chip, which gives it plenty of power for everyday work and even more demanding jobs like video editing or graphic design. Even with the age, apps should quickly, multitasking will be smooth and this Mac can handle creative projects well. The laptop also has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina screen with bright, sharp colors, making it a great pick for photographers, designers, or anyone who needs accurate colors for their work.

Another big plus is the battery life—Apple says it can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. That means you can use it all day for school, work, or streaming shows without worrying about finding an outlet. This is perfect for students, people who travel a lot, or anyone who wants a laptop that won’t die halfway through the day. On top of that, the MacBook Air M2 is super thin and lightweight, so it’s easy to take with you wherever you go.

Even though it’s not the newest model, the M2 chip is still powerful enough for most tasks, and the big discount makes it a smart buy. This is a strong option if you want a high-end laptop without paying full price. At $749.99 on Best Buy, this MacBook Air is a great time to save hundreds on a Mac.