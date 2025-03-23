If you were to look at Saturn through a teelescope today, you’d be forgiven for being disapopinted: the rings that define the icon look of the planet have temporarily disappeared. But why?

Why Have Saturn’s Rings Disappeared?

Luckily for us, Saturn’s rings aren’t actually gone—they’re just borderline impossible to see at the moment. There are two main things that cause them to disappear from view: the way Saturn is tilted and how thin the rings are.

Saturn's Rings Are Angled

Saturn, much like Earth, isn’t pointed “straight up.” It (and its rings!) rotates around its pole at an angle of about 26 degrees. Much like Earth, that means that for half of Saturn’s year, Saturn’s southern hemisphere is pointed more directly at the sun, and in the opposite half of the year, the northern hemisphere is pointed more towards the sun.