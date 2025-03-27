Summary Saturn has the most moons in the solar system at 274, with 128 recently discovered.

Many of Saturn's moons have irregular retrograde orbits.

Discovering small Saturnian moons could help in understanding more about Saturn and in future resource-mining.

The Earth has a single moon, which you might expect to be the norm. In fact, ours is the only planet in the solar system with exactly one moon. Mercury and Venus lack moons completely, while the other planets all have at least two moons.

Saturn leads the pack by a long way, however. At the start of 2025, we knew of 146 moons orbiting Saturn, and an additional 128 moons have now been officially confirmed.

Saturn Gains 128 New Moons

Saturn already held the title of the planet in our solar system with the most moons. Until recently, it boasted 146 moons, easily beating Jupiter's 95 moons into second place. Saturn's 146 moons were more than the total number of moons of the other seven planets combined.

Saturn's lead has now stretched even further, however, with the discovery of 128 more moons in orbit around Saturn. This takes Saturn's moon count to a staggering 274 moons, almost doubling its previous total.

The first Saturnian moon was discovered by Christiaan Huygens in 1655. This was Titan, the second-largest moon in the solar system after Jupiter's Ganymede. By the end of the 1600s, Giovanni Domenico Cassini had discovered four more moons of Saturn.

The rate of discoveries slowed considerably, with only four more moons discovered between 1684 and 1966. It's only in recent years that the number moons discovered around Saturn has leaped up, taking the total to over 100. This new discovery takes the total closer to 300.

How Saturn's Moons Were Discovered

The first moon of Saturn was discovered by Huygens using an optical telescope he designed himself and built with his brother, and the first eight moons of Saturn were all discovered using optical telescopes. Phoebe, discovered by William Henry Pickering in 1898, was the first to be discovered by examining photographs. In 1980, Atlas, Prometheus, and Pandora were discovered from images captured by the Voyager 1 space probe, with further discoveries in the 2000s found in images sent back from the Cassini space probe.

Interestingly, the discoveries have now come full circle, with the most recent moons of Saturn discovered using optical telescopes—the same things used to discover Saturn's first moon. Modern telescopes are a far cry from the telescope used by Huygens to discover Titan, however. Huygens' telescope had a diameter of 57mm (2.2 inches), and some of Saturn's moons were discovered using an 8.2m (322-inch) telescope, nearly 150 times as large.

Between 2019 and 2021, a team led by Edward Ashton used the 3.6m Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT) to observe Saturn, leading to the confirmation of over 60 new moons. The team used a technique known as shift-and-add in which long-exposure images are captured, adjusted for the motion of the moon across the sky, and then stacked on top of one another, allowing otherwise incredibly faint moons to become visible. Even using this technique, the moons still only appear as blurry blobs, revealing little about what the moons may look like.

This same team later discovered an additional 128 moons. They used the same shift-and-add technique and were able to identify more than 100 additional objects in orbit around Saturn, some as small as 2km across. These moons have now been officially recognized by the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

Why Does Satu