Imagine a world where your cell coverage isn't determined by a tower that a mountain can easily block. A world where your connection to the world is upheld by satellites. Well, that world exists today, at least for a select number of Verizon users with certain phones in their possession.

Who Has Access to Satellite Texting Now?

A handful of Verizon users have become the first people in the United States to have access to satellite texting to any device, even if they don't have any coverage from a terrestrial cell tower. That's fantastic news and a great step forward for customer communications, but there are some caveats even outside of this being limited to Verizon.

First and foremost, this satellite texting feature is only available for people with Android devices. Sorry, Apple fans. But even for Android users, this new feature is only available for people who have the Samsung Galaxy S25 or the Google Pixel 9. Moreover, this isn't a feature that's going to be available to everyone right away, even if they do have the right phones to make use of it. Verizon is gradually rolling out the required software in a process that could take several weeks.