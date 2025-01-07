Satechi has announced compact new wireless charges and power banks featuring 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh battery capacities, Qi2 and MagSafe compatibility, great looks, and more.

The new power banks and wireless chargers use the latest Qi2 wireless charging technology, but they also work with phones, tables, and other devices that support the older Qi specification and Apple's MagSafe. In fact, Satechi has covered all the bases by also equipping these accessories with a USB-C port for the fastest and most efficient charging.

The cryptically named OntheGo Power Bank (10K) and OntheGo Power Bank (5K) come in 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh flavors. They have a built-in stand so you can continue using your device in portrait and landscape mode while charging. The stand is adjustable, offering 120 degrees of viewing flexibility. This is great for iPhone owners as charging in landscape mode enables the handy StandBy Mode feature that which the device into a smart bedside clock.

Satechi

The power banks can even power up two devices at once; for example, your Android phone via the USB-C port and your AirPods or iPhone wirelessly through the Qi2 magnetic connection. And with passthrough charging, you can keep your phone powered while docked—for example, when binge-watching shows or making long video calls.

As for the new OntheGo Wireless Chargers, these come in 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 varieties and fold when not in use so you can carry them anywhere. They're equipped with two charging surfaces, one for 15W charging via MagSafe or Qi2 and the other offering 5W charging for low-power devices like AirPods. The 3-in-1 version also adds an additional charger for your Apple Watch that supports fast charging available on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Ultra models and newer, as well as the Nightstand feature in watchOS.

Satechi

So far, so great. But what if your Android phone only supports Qi? In that case, you can use a compatible magnetic case or sticker. iPhone owners, on the other hand, can fast charge their devices wirelessly at 15W right out of the box.

Announced in early 2023 during CES, Qi2 is an updated version of the Qi wireless charging protocol with improvements like fast charging at 15W and magnetic alignment and snapping. Sadly, Android phone makers have dropped the ball on Qi2, with HMD Skyline filing as the only Qi2-enabled Android phone in 2024. If your device has Qi but not Qi2, it will still work with Qi2 chargers but at a reduced speed of 7.5W or even less (and it won't magnetically attach).

However, all iPhones with MagSafe from 2020's iPhone 12 lineup onward are backward-compatible with Qi2 because Apple has contributed the MagSafe specification to the Qi2 standard. With iOS 17.2 or later, all MagSafe iPhones are Qi2-certified.

The new Satechi power banks and wireless chargers join the brand's growing OntheGo collection of travel-friendly accessories, which includes its 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand that we reviewed and a cool FindMy-enabled passport cover.

The new OntheGo accessories will be available sometime in the second quarter of 2025 via the Satechi website. Prices will range from $70 to $100.

Source: Satechi