Today at CES 2025, accessory maker Satechi released a new mechanical Bluetooth keyboard with low-profile brown switches, more than a dozen backlight patterns, and other perks.

Satechi has been making keyboards, mice, and other computer accessories for ages now, and I've used a ton of them over the years. That said, I'm surprised it took the company such a long time to bring out a full-size mechanical keyboard, but here it is!

The new Satechi SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard has all the traits of the best mechanical keyboards but without that loud clickety-clack sound, making it ideal for both office and gaming. Plus, it's got removable keycaps and stabilizers beneath the Delete, Return, Shift, and Space keys to balance the feel of those large keys.

Satechi

Compared to its slim SM1 mechanical keyboard unveiled at last year's CES, this one's wider to accommodate 108 keys, and features a numeric keypad for fast data entry. In comparison, the smaller SM1 only covers 75 percent of the full layout. Like other Satechi keyboards, the SM3 featurs as an aluminum enclosure with adjustable feet to control the typing angle.

The SM3 is a multi-device keyboard; you can pair this thing with up to four different devices at once—such as multiple computers, tablets, and gaming consoles or media boxes—and switch easily between them without having to disconnect and reconnect devices.

The keyboard plays nice with different operating systems thanks to OS-specific keys. For Windows PC owners, for example, there are the familiar “Win” and “Alt” keys, but owners of Apple's Mac computers can swap them for the included “Cmd” and “Opt” keys.

The keyboard makes use of dual Bluetooth 5.0 channels, but your connectivity options don't end there as the SM3 also comes with a tiny 2.4 GHz USB receiver in the box. And with the built-in USB-C port, you can both recharge the internal 2500mAh battery and use the SM3 in wired mode for those times when the wireless connection is too flaky.

I prefer keyboards with backlit keys so that I can type on them in complete darkness, so I'm glad that the SM3 sports backlit keys. Not only that, but you can adjust the white backlight brightness with three levels and four LED speeds.

The SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is available in Black or White for $120 via Satechi's web store starting today and will hit Satechi's Amazon store sometime later.

For those wondering, we've reviewed Satechi's SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard and found it to be a great option for minimal desk setups.

Source: Satechi