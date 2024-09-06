Satechi's new cover turns your passport into a trackable object with Apple's Find My network. If you turn on the Notify When Left Behind option, you’ll receive a separation notification on your iPhone should you leave your passport behind, saving you headaches.

The new Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My is now available to order. But what precisely do you get in exchange for $60? Well, this accessory packs a few essential technologies. For starters, it leverages power-sipping Bluetooth 5.2 to advertise its presence to nearby Apple devices, which then automatically report its location to the Find My network. I wish I had this feature when I lost my passport years ago, just a couple of weeks before embarking on my first trip to the United States.

The power of Bluetooth crowdsourcing is the magic ingredient that allows you to locate a misplaced passport cover in the Find My app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, even though there’s no GPS. You’ll receive step-by-step directions to find your passport. What you can’t do is use Precision Finding in Find My to pinpoint its precise location once within Bluetooth range. That’s because the passport cover doesn’t have Ultra Wideband functionality, which is required for the Precision Finding feature. Satechi has confirmed that the accessory is incompatible with Google’s Find My network, so you won’t be able to locate it on Android.

Christian Zibreg / How-To Geek / Satechi

“The Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My is only compatible with Apple’s Find My network (macOS, iPadOS, and iOS) and does not support Google’s Find My network at this time,” a Satechi spokesperson told HTG. The internal battery that powers RFID and Bluetooth is rated with a five-month run time. Best of all? You can recharge it wirelessly using any charger compatible with the Qi and Qi2 protocols or Apple’s MagSafe technology.

Aside from the built-in passport holder, there are four slots to hold your credit cards and IDs. There's more to this inconspicuous passport holder as it also doubles as your RFID-blocking wallet—Satechi has equipped the accessory with RFID-blocking technology to prevent skimming attacks where someone nearby could leech money from you by using a special device to access your card’s no-authorization contactless scanning feature remotely.

The Satechi Vegan/Leather Passport Cover with Find My is available to order from the Satechi web store and Amazon for $60. For those in the market for a multi-device charger, Satechi has a nice foldable 2-in-1 charging stand with Qi2 compatibility for charging your iPhone/Android and AirPods, priced at $80. If you also happen to own an Apple Watch, Satechi has you covered with a 3-in-1 variant ($130) that includes a 5W Apple Watch charging pad.

Source: Satechi