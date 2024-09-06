Accessory maker Satechi has updated its 4-in-1, 6-in-1, and 7-in-1 multi-port adapters with faster transfer speeds, stronger 100W charging for connected devices, and more.

Multi-port adapters aka USB-C hubs let you connect multiple devices simultaneously without worrying about signal inversion and compatibility. Satechi's hubs bring plentiful connectivity options. Like all hubs, they plug into hosts such as Mac and Windows computers, tablets, and smartphones via a single USB-C cable. The new adapters have USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports with transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps, and stronger 100W USB Power Delivery (USB PD) to charge plugged peripherals instead of the 60W limit of each former version. They also have slimmer USB-C connectors to fit devices in protective cases, and braided cables that won't tangle with a reinforced neck.

The 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter with Ethernet has Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI (60Hz), 100W USB-C PD charging, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and microSD/SD card readers. There's also the 6-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter, with 4K HDMI, 100W USB-C PD charging, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-A 2.0 port, and a microSD/SD card reader. Finally, the 4-in-1 Slim Multi-Port Adapter 4K has 4K HDMI (60Hz), 100W USB-C PD charging, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports. The new hubs are meant to replace the previous adapters, which will be discounted and not restocked once they run out.

Satechi has been building premium accessories for many years. The brand is renowned for its distinct design language, reliability, and build quality. The latest devices won't disappoint you in terms of the look and feel. They sport a sturdy aluminum enclosure with shiny chamfered edges, and Satechi offers them in distinct color finishes that match your Apple esthetics.

Christian Zibreg / How-To Geek / Satechi

You can order the $60 4-in-1 Slim Multi-Port Adapter 4K, the $70 6-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter, or the $80 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter with Ethernet from the Satechi online store, starting on September 26. Each accessory is available in the Space Gray, Silver, and Black finishes.

Source: Satechi