Satechi's exisitng Mac Mini and Mac Studio hub has been a great way to add more ports and storage to those computers. Now, an updated version for the latest M4 Mac Mini is arriving.

Satechi has just announced the limited release of its highly anticipated Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure. This was first shown at CES 2025, and it's pretty nice for a few reasons. This device functions as both a stand and a USB hub for the Mac Mini M4. It includes easy access to the Mac's power button and a selection of ports located on the front. These include a USB-A 3.2 port, a USB-A 2.0 port, and an SD card reader. The USB-A 3.2 port offers data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps.

What's cool about this is that you just put your Mac Mini on top of this and, thanks to the fact that the stand is built from aluminum and matches the aesthetic of your computer, actually looks pretty seamless. Satechi's Stand & Hub is also built with an internal SSD enclosure for expanded storage—you can slap in an m.2 NVMe SSD and have it work as an external SSD. To address potential heat concerns, the device incorporates bottom vents and a recessed top area designed to help dissipate heat from the Mac Mini M4.

Satechi says that this initial rollout is "limited." The device is now available for purchase in limited quantities, and there's a larger rollout expected in March. It basically works as a natural extension of your Mac Mini, giving you extra ports and storage without having to carry around a massive dongle sticking out of the device. If you want one of these, make sure to act quickly to get one of these now, or wait until March when we'll certainly have wider availability.

Source: Satechi