SanDisk now offers a 2TB version of its speedy Extreme Pro SD card, effectively doubling the capacity of its previous top-tier offering.

The 2TB Extreme Pro SD card delivers a maximum 250MBps read speed and 150MBps write speed when paired with a proprietary QuickFlow card reader. A fast transfer rate is a major asset when dealing with up to 2TB of data, and the Extreme Pro's maximum rates exceed that of the average HDD.

Transfer rates are limited to 104MBps when using a typical UHS-I card reader, as that's the maximum speed available via the UHS-I standard. SanDisk's QuickFlow technology, introduced in 2018, only provides improved speeds when a compatible SD card is paired with a QuickFlow card reader. Naturally, the 2TB Extreme Pro SD card can accommodate demanding photography tasks like continuous burst shooting or slow-motion video capture, but this is true of any UHS-I card. The QuickFlow performance boost only exists when transferring files to or from a computer.

Beyond its performance, the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Pro card is designed for durability. It is engineered to withstand harsh conditions, including extreme temperatures, humidity, water, shocks, and even X-rays, ensuring data protection in challenging environments. SanDisk provides a lifetime warranty for the SD card, and all purchases come with two years' access to RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software.

Despite its substantial capacity, the 2TB Extreme Pro SD card is priced at just $299. For those who want an extra boost in performance, the SanDisk QuickFlow SD UHS-I Card USB-A Reader can be bought for $18. While the QuickFlow reader is required for high-speed performance, the Extreme Pro can be used with any SD card reader. Note that lower-capacity versions of the Extreme Pro SD card, such as the 1TB model, also enjoy enhanced transfer rates when paired with a QuickFlow reader.

Source: SanDisk, TechRadar