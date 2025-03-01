Summary Samsung has shown off three new Galaxy A series models, including the A56 5G, A36 5G, and A26 5G, with impressive specs and features.

All models have large FHD+ Super AMOLED displays, powerful 50MP main cameras, 128GB base storage, and 5,000 mAh batteries.

While Samsung's flagship phones are always the company's most impressive, most people look at the mid-range phones and the budget phones instead. If you've been waiting up to see what Samsung has in store for the lower ranks, it's all finally here, and it looks great.

Samsung has unveiled its latest additions to the Galaxy A series, showcasing three new models: the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G. It's not the first budget phones to be launched by Samsung this year—that honor belongs to the even cheaper Galaxy A16 5G. But they're probably the best ones in Samsung's sub-flagship lineup right now. All three models boast a large 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They are pretty good screens considering the price points these phones will be selling at. But that's not the only good thing about these phones.

In the camera department, we start seeing more differences. All three feature a 50MP main camera with an F1.8 aperture, autofocus (AF), and optical image stabilization (OIS). The differences lie in the secondary cameras. The A56 5G sports a 12MP ultrawide lens (F2.2) and a 5MP macro lens (F2.4). The A36 5G and the A26 5G, however, steps down to an 8MP ultrawide lens (F2.2) and a 2MP macro lens (F2.4). And both the A56 5G and the A36 5G feature a 12MP front camera, whereas the A26 5G has a 13MP one (which might be a lower-quality sensor regardless of the higher megapixel count).