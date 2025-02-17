The age of smartphones has also allowed us to digitalize a lot of stuff we used to carry in our pockets. The biggest example that comes to mind is payment cards, but some car makers also allow owners to have digital car keys. Now, Samsung Wallet is getting an important expansion, with two new car brands.

Samsung has just announced that it's bringing Samsung Wallet car key compatibility to select Volvo and Polestar vehicles. This will allow owners of these cars who also own a Samsung phone to lock, unlock, and start their cars directly through the Samsung Wallet app, without needing physical keys at all.

Digital car keys can be more or less widespread depending on the exact car brand you own. But for Volvo and Polestar cars, you get the same set of features and advantages you'd get from other cars on Samsung Wallet. You can leverage Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology for hands-free access, Near Field Communication (NFC) for tap-to-unlock and start functionality, or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) control through Samsung Wallet. The system also allows for key sharing with friends and family across different devices, with owners retaining control over access permissions.

Samsung's Digital Key boasts EAL6+ certification, representing the highest level of security available for smart devices. This safeguards against unauthorized access by ensuring secure embedding within the device. If your car does get lost or stolen, users can remotely lock or delete their Digital Key via Samsung Find. Additionally, Samsung Wallet's biometric and PIN-based authentication ensures that all interactions remain secure and private.

Out of both car brands, only Volvo cars will get Digital Key support in North America, with select models getting support for this starting this month. Cars from both Volvo and Polestar in Europe, Latin America, and Asia will also get this soon.

Source: Samsung