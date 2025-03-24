Samsung 34-Inch ViewFinity S65TC Series Monitor $440 $800 Save $360 This Samsung ViewFinity S65TC monitor has a 34-inch 21:9 display with a 1440p resolution, as well as a 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response times. An amazing option for anyone looking for an ultra-wide monitor. $440 at Amazon

A lot of ultra-wide monitors out there also happen to come with ultra-tall price tags. So any discounts we can get on the best models are always welcome. Case in point—this excellent monitor by Samsung is very, very cheap as I write this.

The Samsung ViewFinity S65TC Series monitor launched with a price tag of $799, but right now, you can snag one from Amazon at a very low $439 price point—45% off. This makes for one of the best discounts we've seen on this specific monitor so far, and a great option for anyone looking for a high-quality ultra-wide monitor.

This Samsung monitor comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 34-inch display. It's not the widest monitor out there—it doesn't hold a candle to 32:9 monitors, but those are probably too wide for most people. 21:9 is the sweet spot, and especially so here since we have a 1000R curvature, designed to match the natural curve of the human eye. This monitor boasts a 3440x1440 resolution, HDR10 support for enhanced contrast, and a 100Hz refresh rate paired with AMD FreeSync for smooth, tear-free visuals. It's not a "gaming" monitor, but it's appropriate for a lot of games as long as you're fine with that 100Hz refresh rate. It supports Thunderbolt 4 for data and power transfer, and it also features a height-adjustable stand for ergonomic comfort and integrated speakers for audio.

This is not the first time this monitor hits this price, and it's not even the lowest price we've seen it go for—it was available for $399 for a good chunk of December. Still, $439 is the second-best price, and aside from once earlier this month, it hasn't been this price for a long while. So if you need an ultra-wide monitor on your desk, you might as well buy this one while this deal lasts. It'll be gone soon, so keep that in mind.