I love Android tablets, sometimes enough to replace my PC. But unlike phones, there's barely any competition with Android tablets. One thing has been true for several years now: Samsung tablets are the best you can buy.

Samsung Offers a Tablet in Every Price Range​

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

I fell in love with Android tablets back in the years of Android Honeycomb, when companies were tripping over themselves to release an Android tablet. This many years later, Samsung remains the only company that is still all-in on tablets. There's one on offer at every price range.

This is important. Consider Google, which only has one tablet on offer, the $400 Pixel Tablet. It costs more than I want to spend on a tablet for my kids, but it's not quite powerful enough for me to use as a workhorse. The end result is that I just don't buy it.

With Samsung, you can go all the way up to the high-end Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, whose capabilities are on par with flagship phones. Or you can go all the way down to the Galaxy Tab A9+, which is the one I bought my son. In that case, it's absolutely great for a kid.

They Also Come in the Most Sizes​

The Galaxy A9+ is an 11-inch tablet. If that size works for you, you can find more premium options in the Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 FE.

The Galaxy S9+ bumps the starting size up to 12.4 inches. That's what you get with the S10+ as well (there is no base Galaxy Tab S10). The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra goes all the way up to a colossal 14.6 inches.

Personally, I dig the 12.4-inch form factor. I was never a big fan of 15-inch laptops, and a tablet that size is only marginally more portable. However, I can absolutely see the appeal of using a Tab S10 Ultra as a small, movable TV with a stunning display.

What about smaller tablets? Samsung used to offer those, but there currently isn't one available at the size of an iPad Mini. This could be because Samsung offers book-style foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has a 7.6-inch screen. It's absolutely in a different price bracket, but owning one has definitely removed any desire I had for a small tablet. My phone is one.

And There's the Only Ultra High-End One (in the US)​

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

High-end tablets are a niche thing. Many people would rather spend a grand on a laptop than a tablet since the former offers a more flexible OS.

But PCs and tablets are different things. I personally prefer tablets, and if I'm going to buy one, why should the form factor limit the quality of the specs and materials? Samsung is the only company that offers an ultra high-end option in the form of the Galaxy S10 Ultra.

Among high-end tablets in general, the competition is sparse but growing. The OnePlus Pad 2 is the best value alternative to the Galaxy Tab S10+, offering similar specs for half the price. Yet you can expect corners to be cut, and in this case, it's the display. OnePlus provides an LCD panel instead of Samsung's AMOLED.

Lenovo announced the Yoga Tab Plus at CES 2025, which is priced somewhere between the two. It, too, offers similar specs but an LCD display.

You'd Think You're Using a PC

The first few times I tried to replace a PC with a tablet, it was a bit of a paradigm shift. Tablets have traditionally functioned more like large phones than laptops. Well, the times have changed.

Samsung tablets now provide a taskbar that makes them feel more like a Windows PC or, rather, a Chromebook. Samsung devices also let you manage apps in floating windows like on a PC, even on their phones. With Samsung DeX, you can make the experience feel even more like a laptop.

I work full-time from my phone, and I'm writing these words using Samsung DeX right now. It's not going to replace Windows if you need specific desktop software, but the Android app ecosystem is mature enough for many of us to do our jobs. Between Obsidian, Samsung Notes, and MobiOffice, I have everything I need to manage documents and write for the web.

​Plus, You Get the Best Baked-In Apps​