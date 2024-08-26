Samsung is bolstering its premium projector lineup with the Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 UST 4K projectors. These items, while costly, offer impressive specs in a convenient all-in-one package.

Ultra short-throw (UST) projectors like the Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 sit just a few inches away from the wall. They're bulky, heavy, and expensive, but they're far easier to set up than a typical short-throw or long-throw projector. You don't need to take a bunch of measurements, rearrange furniture, or mount anything to the ceiling—simply place the projector against the wall and enjoy a perfect picture.

Both the Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 offer 4K HDR10+ support with a maximum image size of 130 inches and 120 inches, respectively. They both utilize AI upscaling technology to boost the clarity and detail of low-resolution video, and they both offer integrated Dolby Atmos speakers.

Close

That said, the Premiere 9 is the beefier of these two options. It boasts a maximum brightness of 3,450 ISO lumens—a leap from the Premiere 7's 2,500 ISO lumen rating—and achieves a stunning 154% DCI-P3 color coverage (up from the Premiere 7's solid 100% DCI-P3 coverage). The Premiere 9 has a 40W 2.2.2-channel speaker array, which should provide a more convincing virtualized surround sound experience than the Premiere 7's modest 30W 2.2-channel integrated audio system.

And, because these are Samsung projectors, they run Tizen OS and can act as SmartThings hubs. The Tizen OS smart TV platform supports all major streaming services and offers a built-in Gaming Hub, while SmartThings is an excellent option for smart home control and automation.

I should clarify that, although the Premiere 9 is "better" than the Premiere 7, both projectors offer a mess of impressive specs and features. Either one of these projectors could replace your TV, as they both offer a stellar 4K resolution with HDR10+ and enough brightness for daytime use. The Premiere 7's modest speaker array is also a non-concern for anyone who plans to use an external audio system, which will offer far better audio quality than any projector's built-in speakers.

The Samsung Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 UST laser projectors are available today for $5,999 and $2,999, respectively. Customers who order one of these projectors before September 15th will get a Freestyle Gen 2 portable projector for free, too.

Source: Samsung