Samsung is rolling out its One UI 6.1.1 update to more devices, bringing the company's Galaxy AI tools to more phones and tablets.

The One UI 6.1.1 update was initially introduced on the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 but will now be available on the Galaxy S24 series starting today. Other devices, including the S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series, will get the update starting September 12.

Galaxy AI comes with Interpreter and Listening Mode gives real-time translations, which is useful in presentations or conversations with people speaking different languages. The feature now extends to all devices included in the update. This includes Chat Assist and Composer, which can draft emails, social media posts, and short messages based on user input and personal style preferences. Additionally, Galaxy S24 series owners will gain access to suggested replies when connected to a Galaxy Watch, a feature previously exclusive to the Galaxy Z Flip6.

Samsung

Productivity is also getting a boost. With its translation and summarization capabilities, Note Assist will help owners efficiently capture and manage meeting notes. The newly added transcript feature converts voice recordings into text, while PDF Overlay Translation simplifies text translation within PDF files or images. Sketch to Image lets users generate images based on simple sketches. This lets users who aren't very artistic or don't have the time to create detailed art make what they need.

One UI 6.1.1 also introduces Portrait Studio, which lets you create artistic portraits in various styles. There's also instant Slow-mo that gives seamless video slowdowns without compromising image quality. Z Flip5 users will also benefit from the addition of Auto Zoom, which is great for cutting down editing hours. The integration of Circle to Search with Google gives advanced search capabilities, including step-by-step instructions for solving complex math problems.

Samsung

Eligible Galaxy devices will receive the One UI 6.1.1 update as an over-the-air (OTA) software update. The update will be rolled out in phases, starting with the Galaxy S24 series on September 5, 2024. Other devices, like the S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series, will receive the update from September 12 onwards.

Source: Samsung