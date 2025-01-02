You can order basically anything from the comfort of your own home these days. That includes groceries, of course. Now, thanks to a partnership between Samsung and Instacart, you'll be able to order groceries from your fridge as soon as you notice you're out of tomatoes.

Samsung has announced a partnership with Instacart, bringing grocery shopping directly to the screens of its Bespoke refrigerators starting in 2025. With this integration, you'll be able to place an order for stuff you're out of as soon as you take that last cucumber out of your fridge.

The integration will debut on Samsung's 2025 Bespoke refrigerator models equipped with AI Vision Inside, including the 32" AI Family Hub+ and the new 9" AI Home. This integration goes much further than just putting an order panel on your fridge's screen, though. This integration will actually make use of Samsung's proprietary food recognition technology, AI Vision Inside, to automatically identify food items within the refrigerator. By combining this with Instacart's product-matching API, users will be able to view their fridge contents, identify needed items, and place orders for same-day delivery through Instacart, all directly from their refrigerator screen. Existing AI Family Hub+ units equipped with AI Vision Inside will also benefit from this new functionality via firmware updates in 2025.

Recognizing in real time what you need to buy takes this feature from being a gimmicky integration into an actually useful one. It's pretty cool, but we'd need to see how well this feature works in real life. Most people will need to wait for Samsung's new models this year, but if you have a fridge that comes with AI Vision Inside, you'll probably just need to wait for an update coming soon to your fridge. Smart fridges are also still absurdly expensive, and we don't know if this is enough of a game-changer to justify that price tag yet.

Source: Samsung