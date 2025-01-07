The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has announced that Qi2 wireless charging technology will increase Android device adoption in 2025. Samsung and Google will play key roles in this expansion.

The WPC has announced that two years after the Qi2 standard was first introduced, the HMD Skyline is currently the only Android device with built-in Qi2 support. Samsung has stated that its Galaxy devices will support Qi2 technology in 2025, but they haven't specified which models will have it. While there were earlier rumors that the Galaxy S25 might use Qi2 with special cases, this recent announcement indicates that the technology could be included directly in the phone itself.

Google is working on the Qi2 standard and is helping to develop a new version called Qi 2.2, which will support faster wireless charging. Although Google's Pixel phones can already charge wirelessly at higher speeds, they have used their own technology for this. By sharing its technology with the Qi 2.2 standard, Google wants to help more devices and chargers support faster wireless charging. However, they haven't officially confirmed if future Pixel phones will use the Qi2 standard yet.

The WPC has a new term called "Qi2 Ready" for devices and accessories, like phone cases, which means these items are designed to work well with Qi2 devices. Although the previous Qi2 branding focused on products with built-in magnets, it seems to be expanding to include more types of devices. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series is expected to showcase this new Qi2 feature with the technology built-in or through a "Qi2 Ready" certification.

There are now more than 1.5 billion devices using the Qi 2 standard, though many of those are presumably iPhones. It offers greater convenience, faster charging, and better efficiency, leading to much faster growth than the earlier Qi charging technology. Over 1,100 new Qi2 products have been certified in just one year, which is six times more than the previous version.

Apple is a bit further ahead with following Qi, but it seems like Android is going to normalize certification on that end. Thanks to both Apple and Android working toward meeting this standard, we may soon see a day when every major phone has fast wireless charging (and sometimes magnetic charging).

Source: BusinessWire, 9to5Google