Samsung has released a special edition of its Galaxy Z Fold smartphone exclusively for the South Korean market. This new variant, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, is a thinner and lighter version of the global Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Special Edition measures 10.6mm in thickness, compared to the Fold 6's 12.1mm. The weight difference is less significant, at about 3 grams. The Special Edition also features slightly larger internal and external displays, measuring 8 inches across with a 20:18 aspect ratio. In terms of performance, the Special Edition has 16GB of RAM, which Samsung claims will improve the Galaxy AI performance.

The device is powered by the familiar Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Special Edition distinguishes itself further with a redesigned rear panel and camera array. The back glass has a striped pattern, which is very different from the solid colors typically seen on Galaxy Z Fold models. It is available only in the "Black Shadow" colorway. The camera array is also modified, featuring a squared-off design compared to the round arrangement on the Fold 6. We liked the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but apparently, this Special Edition comes with a better 200MP sensor, promising "more vivid and clear photos."

While not available in the US, its thinner profile, larger displays, and improved camera capabilities allude to what Samsung might offer in future global releases. This Korean-exclusive model may be acting as a testing ground for innovative features, potentially shaping the next Galaxy Z Fold series. Worldwide releases may soon see improvements in thinness, display size, and camera quality in upcoming generations. This is only based on what we see in this Korean exclusive. While the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is currently exclusive to South Korea, there is a possibility it may be released in China.

Source: Samsung via 9to5Google