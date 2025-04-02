It’s time for new Samsung Galaxy tablets. The company has announced the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, which are new additions to the company’s more affordable “Fan Edition” product lineup. Let's take a look.

Huge Display, Slim Bezels

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ boasts a 13.1-inch display, which is the largest screen the Galaxy Tab FE series has seen–but still smaller than the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE, on the other hand, has a still pretty large 10.9-inch display. Both tablets in the series offer smooth visuals with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and up to 800 nits HBM. Samsung’s “Vision Booster” feature automatically adjusts brightness and visibility in changing outdoor lighting, and blue-light emissions are reduced to minimize eye strain.