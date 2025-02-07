I'll cut straight to the point. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a fantastic phone. It was also one of the easiest phones I've ever reviewed because it's not much different from last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 8 / 10 $1300 $1500 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a top-of-the-line smartphone with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. Pros & Cons Thinner, lighter, and flatter design

50MP ultrawide camera is a nice improvement

All-day battery life, incredibly fast processor, and a beautiful display Now Brief is incredibly Ineffective

AI features remain mostly gimmicks

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in four colors: Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Black. The phone starts at $1,299.99 with 256GB of built-in storage, 12GB of RAM, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Galaxy processor and goes up to $1,659.99 with 1TB of storage.

Of course, Samsung and almost every major carrier offer trade-ins and other deals, so there's a good chance you can pick up the device for much less.

Specifications Display 6.9", 3120 x 1440, LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000mAh Ports USB-C Charge speed 45W Dimensions 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm Weight 218g Front camera 12MP f/2.2 Rear camera 200MP f/1.7 main, 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto Operating System Android 15 with One UI 7 Connectivity NFC, UWB Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Silverblue IP Rating IP68 Stylus S Pen Expand

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

This year, Samsung brought the S24's and S24+'s flat design to the Ultra. Gone are the round and bulbous sides and sharp corners. Now, you're met with a flat display, rounded corners, and squared-off titanium-covered edges. It's hard to describe the hand feel, but it's premium and solid. The phone is a dense brick in the best way possible.

Samsung also managed to shave off some weight and thickness. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is 8.2mm thick and weighs 218g. That's only 0.4mm thinner and 15g lighter than the S24 Ultra, but combined with the easier-to-hold design, the difference is immediately noticeable.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Around front, the display is ever slightly bigger than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, moving from 6.8 inches to 6.9 inches. This is thanks to even thinner bezels. You won't notice the difference, but it is crazy how thin the bezels have gotten.

The screen is also as bright and beautiful as ever. Last year's flagship with its Gorilla Armor glass with its anti-glare coating received a lot of praise, and it was warranted. Holding the phone up against a Pixel or an iPhone, the glare from the glass was night and day. I'm thankful to say that Samsung kept that glare-reducing coating around for another year with the Gorilla Armor 2, and it's just as good.

Under the hood is 12GB of RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. When I tell you this chip is fast, nothing I threw at the processor slowed down the phone. I could throw specs and benchmarks at you, but just know that Samsung tuned this SoC to handle everything from word processing on the CPU to gaming on the GPU to running AI tasks on the NPU.

"Qi2 Ready" Is a Cop-Out

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

I was thrilled when Samsung and Google announced they would support Qi2 in 2025. This would mean that each company's phones would natively magnetically connect to MagSafe mounts, stands, etc., without an added accessory. But then Samsung said the Galaxy S25 series is "Qi2 Ready."

Ugh.

So, while my Galaxy S25 Ultra review unit supports 15W wireless charging, I needed a case or magnetic sticker to connect the phone to any MagSafe or Qi2 accessories. You could go with Samsung's Magnet Case, but I opted for the Ghost 2.0, courtesy of dbrand.

This isn't a full review of the Ghost 2.0, but it has my full recommendation. I'm not normally a clear case person, but it makes the Galaxy S25 shine. Plus, with how clicky the buttons are, I'd almost rather use the phone with the case than without. My only real complaint is that dust and lint build up around the rubber around the display, but that's a complaint I have with every case.

And what really matters in terms of being "Qi2 Ready" is that the magnetics in the case are super strong. I never worried about my wallet coming loose or my phone falling off my Nomad Stand.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Also, next time, I really hope Samsung changes where it places the wireless charging coils. There's an entire ecosystem of MagSafe and Qi2 accessories that don't properly fit on any of the Galaxy S25 lineup. Much like my beloved Peak Design Mobile Wallet, most of these cover up the bottom camera (as seen above). You shouldn't be stuck buying Samsung's $30 first-party magnetic wallet as a workaround.

The S Pen Lost Features (That I Didn't Care About)

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Aside from the sheer size difference and the number of cameras around back, the one thing that makes the Ultra distinct in the Galaxy S25 lineup is the included S Pen stylus. This year, though, the S Pen is technically a downgrade because it no longer includes a Bluetooth radio and cannot perform Air Actions.

According to Samsung, only 1% of customers use the S Pen's remote features. Supposedly, more people are using the gesture controls on Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch for hands-free photos.

Some S Pen fans are upset about the change, but I could honestly care less. In the two weeks I've had my review unit, I only used the stylus once to scroll through an article. Technically, my wife has used it the same number of times because she wrote the text seen in the above photo.

Those who rely on the S Pen to jot down notes shouldn't be affected. The stylus still works just the same as soon as the tip is within a couple of millimeters of the display.

One UI 7 Is Polished

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Warranted or not, One UI (and previously Touchwiz) was often regarded as one of the worst Android skins. With the launch of One UI 7 on top of Android 15, I don't have many complaints.

Samsung's software now looks and feels more like the Google Pixel's take on Android. Everything is fast and smooth, there are lots of customization options, and there is a new vertically scrolling app drawer. Clean and simple interfaces go a long way to making the Galaxy S25 Ultra feel more modern.

I only have two complaints. The first is how One UI 7 handles lock screen notifications. Instead of showing up in the middle of the screen, by default, they now get hidden in the notification bar. Second is how Samsung is separating the notification shade and quick settings. Swipe from one corner and you get your notification. Swipe down from the other, and you get the quick settings. They're no longer combined.

Thankfully, both features can be adjusted in the phone's Settings menu. Once I figured that out, my experience with the Galaxy S25 Ultra was much better.

The Now Bar Is Fantastic...

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

When I first went hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, I was over the moon about the Now Bar and Now Brief. The Now Bar is similar to Apple's Live Activities. These are widgets that update in real-time and live on your lock screen and notification bar. These include sports scores, timers, and more.

What I really like about Samsung's implementation is that the Now Bar widget is always visible, even when you are using your phone. As you can see from the second photo below, the sports score graphic takes up the top-left corner of the notification section. You don't have to swipe down or lock your device to see the widget.