It's another year of refinements for Samsung with the announcement of the Galaxy S25 series. The hardware remains great, but the company hasn't given much of a reason to upgrade, unless you're interested in personalized AI features. I've gone hands-on with all three phone, and have some thoughts.

The Ultra Is the Only Phone Seeing Physical Changes

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

The Ultra lineup has always looked and felt like a phablet. It's a large phone with a lot of power under the hood. That doesn't change this year, but Samsung shaved off some weight and flattened out the device's edges to make it much easier to hold.

Compared to the S24 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with its 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, is 15 grams lighter than its predecessor. It's still a heavy device, weighing 218g, but every little bit helps.

The flat sides match what we've seen on the smaller Galaxy flagships, and I absolutely love them. You can describe the new look as boxy, but the squared-off design with rounded corners is easy to hold and complements the flat display. The change definitely helps the large phone feel more compact.