The phone is one of the few small-ish flagship phones on the market, making it a good choice for people who prefer a smaller form factor.

The Galaxy S25 doesn't offer enough compelling upgrades from the previous generation to justify its existence.

It's fitting that the Samsung Galaxy S25 was released in February, a month famous for a movie about a man re-living the same day over and over again. Sadly, that's the same feeling I had reviewing this phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is a powerful and compact smartphone with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging.

Excellent performance and battery life

Genuinely useful software additions

Rock solid cameras "Qi2 Ready" is a big disappointment

Not enough worthwhile updates to warrant an upgrade

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is available for $799.99 with 128GB of storage and $899.99 for 256GB of storage. Most retailers offer the phone in four colors: Navy, Mint, Icy Blue (pictured in this review), and Silver Shadow. If you order directly from Samsung, you can also get the Galaxy S25 in Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold.

Specifications SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Display 6.2", 2340 x 1080, Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4000mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 15 with One UI 7 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8 + 10MP, f/2.4 + 12MP f/2.2 Colors Navy, Mint, Icy Blue, Silver Shadow IP Rating IP68 Expand

Probably the Best Small Android Phone

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

You’re going to notice a theme in this review, but it’s most apparent when talking about the design. The Galaxy S25 is very, very similar to the Galaxy S24. Samsung boasts that it is 0.4mm thinner and 5g lighter, but let’s be honest: that’s unnoticeable. I was able to spot two tiny changes.

If you’re upgrading from a Galaxy S24, you might notice more squared-off edges. The Galaxy S24 had a bit of a rounded-over transition between the glass back and metal edges. However, the Galaxy S25 is essentially a 90-degree corner. The phone feels slightly different in your hand, but it’s not uncomfortable.

However, I will say it is slippery. This is not uncommon for modern smartphones, but the Galaxy S24 felt especially grip-less in my hands. Latercase provided me with its Thin Case made with aramid fibers, and it made a big improvement. You may find a case to be essential for this phone–in more ways than one.

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

The second change you may or may not notice is the camera lens housings. Samsung slimmed down the lenses so it looks like they’re literally sticking out of the back of the phone rather than being inside metal rings. If you’re looking at the Galaxy S25 and S24 next to each other, this is practically the only way to distinguish them visually.

All this talk about sameness aside, the Galaxy S25 is a well-designed, attractive phone. However, it’s surprisingly small and lightweight, which makes it feel less premium. I have to tap my pockets to make sure I’m carrying it. Depending on your preference, that may actually be a big point in favor of the Galaxy S25. It’s one of the few small-ish flagship phones on the market.

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

Staying on theme, the display is identical to the Galaxy S24–not that that is a bad thing. It’s a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2600nits. Samsung displays are so consistently good I’ve run out of ways to praise them.

Overall, my biggest gripe about the Galaxy S25’s hardware is the “Qi2 Ready” copout. Samsung did everything to support the new Qi2 standard except include magnets on the back for accessories. You’ll need a case with magnets to take advantage of MagSafe accessories. The situation negates some of my excitement about Qi2, but for this phone in particular, I would use a case regardless.

The Best Software Additions Don’t Involve AI

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

I have never been a fan of Samsung’s One UI software, but I’ll admit it’s gotten pretty decent over the years. My experience with One UI 7 based on Android 15 has been both better and worse than previous versions.

First, the good. As my colleague Justin Duino talked about in depth in his Galaxy S25 Ultra review, the new “Now Bar” is great. It’s a pill-shaped widget that lives on your lock screen and can also appear in the notification panel. When something you might care about is happening–like a sporting event, timer, or navigation directions–you’ll find the real-time information there. I found this to be surprisingly awesome, especially for tracking sporting events.

The “Now Brief” is not nearly as useful. This is a panel that’s supposed to keep you updated with what’s happening during your day. However, nine times out of ten, it would simply show me the weather forecast and events from my calendars. It's not revolutionary in the least, and this is something Justin found in his testing as well.

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

Now, on to the bad. Samsung is no stranger to getting inspiration from Apple. That can be good, like in the case of the Now Bar, which is similar to the Dyanmic Island. However, they’ve also dipped into some of Apple’s less-than-stellar ideas for One UI 7.

iPhone notifications are simply far behind Android. This is well established. And yet, in a decision that boggles my mind, Samsung decided it should be more like the iPhone. By default, notifications are less visible on the lock screen. Notifications from the same app are put into a stack. You have to swipe on one side of the screen to open the notifications panel. Notification channels for apps are disabled by default.

Most of this can be undone, but the fact that it’s the default out-of-the-box behavior is disappointing. All of it is a downgrade from how Android notifications usually work. Don’t mess with something already great.

Galaxy AI + Gemini

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

With the hardware being so similar to last year, Samsung had to put a greater emphasis on AI features. I was pleasantly surprised by some of the updates, though Google's Gemini is more to thank for it.

In my Pixel 9 review, I raved about the Pixel Screenshots feature, but it wasn't as good as I thought it could be. The example I gave was being able to identify event details on the screen and add them to my calendar. At the time, Gemini could do the first part but couldn't connect the dots to my calendar. That now works with Gemini on the Galaxy S25.

This is thanks to Gemini's improved ability to interact with apps on your phone. It works especially well with Google and Samsung apps, but there are some third-party additions, too (WhatsApp and Spotify). This even includes the Settings app, which can be daunting to navigate. You can ask Gemini how to do something, and it will usually take you to the right place without you needing to know the exact name of the setting.

Little to Say About Performance and Battery Life

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

Under the hood, the S25 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. It handles everything with absolute ease, and it really feels like we’re scratching at the best performance possible in a smartphone. One of the positive side effects of AI being stuffed into these phones is that they need computing power to handle it, but that improves everything as a whole.

I’ve also been very impressed with the battery life. One night, I went to bed at 10:30 PM with around 55% charge remaining. I decided not to charge it overnight, and when I woke up, it was still over 50%. I could have squeaked through the day without charging it if I needed to. Rarely have I tested a phone that could genuinely last two days with my usage.

The Cameras Are Still Good...Again

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

On the camera front, there’s more of the same. The Galaxy S25 has the exact same setup as last year. That gets you a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 10MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, along with a 12MP selfie camera.

Like last year, this camera system is a solid performer. It captures detailed images with Samsung’s trademark punchy saturation in most lighting conditions. Zoom quality is top-notch, the low-light performance is good as well, and I continue to believe Samsung has the best Portrait Mode of all smartphones.