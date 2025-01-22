At Samsung’s Unpacked event, the company unveiled three brand-new flagship smartphones: the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. By the time the event ended, though, the company teased a fourth, more interesting unit: the Galaxy S25 Edge.

In a surprise move at the tail end of its Unpacked event, Samsung dropped an unexpected bombshell—a brief showcase of what the company will call the Galaxy S25 Edge. The company showed off nothing else than the name and a few mysterious pics of the phone from various angles. We didn't get pricing, availability, specs, or anything else at all, and Samsung is not willing to share anything else right now. It was kind of like when Apple has “one more thing” to share at its hardware events, except Apple doesn't tend to leave us in the dark like this.

The Galaxy S25 Edge, according to a Samsung representative in South Africa cited by Android Authority, is slated for a US release in addition to other markets. The S25 Edge appears poised to be an ultra-thin variant of Samsung's flagship, with recent reports pegging its thickness at a mere 6.4mm. This would make it significantly slimmer than other Galaxy models currently on the market, as well as a lot thinner than even Samsung’s latest S25 range. There have been rumors of Apple possibly launching an ultra-thin version of the iPhone 17, potentially dubbed the iPhone 17 Air, so this would be a competitor to that one if it's at all real.

Despite Samsung keeping most of the juicy details under wraps for now, there have been rumors, but those seem conflicting with what Samsung showed off here. For one, early whispers suggested the S25 Edge would sport a trio of rear cameras, but the brief visual provided by Samsung paints a different picture—the device showcased appears to have only two rear-facing cameras. We'll have to wait and see what Samsung has to say about this phone over the coming months.

Rumors also say that we'll learn more about this phone around May, so if this is true, it might be coming sooner than we expected. Samsung could also choose to release its phone when it releases the next entries in the Samsung Galaxy Z foldable series, which might happen around July/August.

Source: Android Authority, The Verge, Mishaal Rahman (Mastodon)