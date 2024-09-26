Following the Galaxy S24's debut in January, Samsung announced on Thursday that it is releasing a lower-cost S24 FE variant, bringing the Galaxy's AI capabilities to more people.

The S24 FE sports a 4,700mAh battery and a larger vapor chamber for improved cooling performance. It boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate (the largest display ever used in the FE series) and runs on the Exynos 2400 series chipset, which allows for advanced lighting effects like ray tracing. The S24 series, conversely, uses a Snapdragon chipset for its U.S. models. The FE also offers "Vision Booster," a feature that optimizes color and contrast for high-glare conditions. Altogether, the company claims the S24 FE is "the perfect device for gaming on the go."

The S24 FE also offers an AI-empowered Photo Assist that can make photo editing suggestions as well as add and remove objects in a photo using generative AI. It will restyle your selfies as "cartoons, comics, watercolor paintings, or sketches," so you can "reimagine" your social media avatar. Additionally, you'll be able to use Circle to Search with Google on the FE as well as leverage the device as a real-time language interpreter with Live Translate—even offline. The FE can also summarize, format and translate your meeting notes, not to mention help draft emails and posts for supported social media apps "based on simple keywords."

The new FE also features a 50MP wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP selfie camera. The release of the FE also marks the debut of Samsung's ProVisual Engine, which "leverages advanced AI algorithms to deliver breathtaking detail and remarkably subtle textures," per the company. It uses AI image signal processing to improve low light performance, the 50MP camera's Adaptive Pixel Sensor enables optical-quality performance when zooming past 2x, and the camera's Object-Aware Engine optimizes a photo's colors in HDR.

The Galaxy S24 FE will be available October 3 in five colors (Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow). You can pre-order the phone from Samsung for $649.99 with 128GB of storage, with the 256GB model going for $709.99. For context, the S24 starts at $860, and the S24+ starts at $1,000.

Source: Samsung