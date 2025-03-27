We received more good news from Samsung today regarding its much-anticipated update to Android 15, which will deliver One UI 7 to millions of phones and tablets. Following its announcement that software updates could begin in April, we now have a breakdown, by the day, for several popular Galaxy models.

Those with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S23 Series, A series, Galaxy Tabs, and more have all waited far longer than anyone expected to get the next version of Android. In early March, Samsung finally decided to confirm the One UI 7 rollout, although it was still a bit vague about which devices and when.

Now, we have a few more dates and timelines regarding when phones, foldables, and tablets will get the Galaxy One UI 7 update. As we all know, everything should start in select regions on April 7th. The Galaxy S24 series is first in line, and then Samsung will work to update the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

Spotted by 9to5Google, an official Samsung Newsroom blog post from the Czech Republic goes into further details about each phone when it'll get Android 15, and what owners can expect. Naturally, these dates are for the Czech Republic region, but Samsung typically releases major updates in countless regions or around the globe within 24–48 hours of each other. Essentially, that means that this is a pretty solid timeline to go by.

According to what we know, Samsung will start with the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra on April 7–10th. Then, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 will receive updates on April 10th. After that initial push Samsung will move to the popular Galaxy S24 FE, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5 around April 14th. Then, on April 14th (or later) it'll also arrive for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Moving along, expect the Galaxy Android 15 (One UI 7) update to start rolling out to the exciting Galaxy Tab S10 series sometime after April 14th. The company will follow that up a week or so later with an update for the Galaxy Tab S9 family of devices. And finally, interestingly enough, the Galaxy Tab S8 should see Android 15 before the end of April.

Related Samsung Galaxy Android 15 (One UI 7) Updates Start on April 7th Samsung finally confirmed an exact release date and over a dozen devices that'll get Android 15 first.

Unfortunately, this list doesn't share any other information about devices like the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy A models, or any others. However, it's likely that phones older than the Galaxy S23 will start seeing updates at the end of the month or, more realistically, in May. Additionally, Samsung said the U.S. Android 15 rollout kicks off on April 10th, so expect a similar release timeline to what's detailed above, only a few days later.

Keep in mind that carriers in the U.S. often lag behind international models, so if you have a Samsung Galaxy from AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon, these dates are subject to change. Furthermore, unlocked Samsung phones usually wait even longer, which is frustrating. Either way, Android 15 will be here soon.

As a reminder, Google announced Android 15 in February 2024 and released the update in October. Samsung usually delivers new software quickly, runs betas over the summer, and updates phones in November or December. Things are about five months late this year, and only the latest phones will have it in April. For anything else, like an older Galaxy S22 or A-series, you'll likely be waiting a little longer to get the latest and greatest flavor of Android.

Source: 9to5Google