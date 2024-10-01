Google just announced a super slim and lightweight Chromebook in partnership with Samsung. This new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus brings some exclusive productivity enhancements and a new shortcut key.

If the “Samsung Chromebook Plus” brand sounds familiar to you, that’s because Samsung had an old line of Chromebooks by that name. Google launched its own Chromebook Plus series last year in partnership with Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo. And this time, it worked with Samsung for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, which led to this branding confusion.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus features an Intel Core 3 Raptor Lake-R series processor, with performance roughly comparable to the 13th generation Core i3 processor. Samsung has paired it with 8GB of memory and 256GB of memory. It runs the same ChromeOS operating system as all other Chromebooks, with access to the desktop Chrome browser, some Android apps, and most Linux applications in a container. You can get as much as 13 hours of usage out of a single charge.

Samsung

The screen is a basic 15.6-inch OLED with no special features to write home about. Google told us it’s a 60Hz panel. What it lacks in impressive hardware, the Galaxy Chromebook Plus makes up for in design and style. It weighs only 2.58 pounds, which is extremely lightweight for a notebook of its size, and it's only 11.8mm in depth. For comparison, the current MacBook Air is slightly thinner at 11.3mm.

Google has also added a new Quick Insert key to this Chromebook Plus, which can do a bunch of helpful things depending on the context. For example, if you're working in Google Docs, you can press the Quick Insert key to quickly access the AI writing features, emojis, your browsing history, and more. You can also use the Quick Insert to do basic calculations or conversions. Google has plans to add image generation to the Quick Insert menu later.

A whole slew of new AI is also included with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus. AI summaries for PDFs, Gemini chat, Live Translate, Recorder, and video call enhancements, and Recap will help you get things done faster.

The Galaxy Chromebook Plus will be available "this fall" for $699. You'll be able to buy it from Samsung's online store and select third-party retailers.

Source: Google